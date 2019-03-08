Is this school the funniest in Britain?

Could these hilarious youngsters turn out to be Britain's funniest?

A Bromley school is shortlisted in a contest to find Britain's funniest.

The Rochester class at St Marks Primary School, Aylesbury Road, came up with:

What is green and not heavy?

Light green.

It was enough to tickle the judges brought in by The Beano comic, which has been entertaining us all since 1938.

Staff wanted to find how humour has changed over the years.

Perhaps not too surprising, seeing people trip or fall and farts remain at the top. But internet memes have also made the top 20s.

The research was commissioned to launch the public vote in Beano's Britain's Funniest Class competition.

Comedian Harry Hill led judging panel selecting the top 10 jokes for public vote.

After quizzing 2,000 British adults, animals acting like humans, rude sounding names, including road and place names such as Scratchy Bottom and Piddle River in Dorset, and bad haircuts also feature on the list of things guaranteed to make us smile.

The research also revealed laughing is infectious with 73per cent of us. And 77pc of Brits have at some stage had an uncontrollable "attack of the giggles".

Adults trying to be cool is a big source of amusement for children.

That, and the elders trying to use slang, showing off their dance moves, trying to use technology, and seeing their habits on social media.

Rochester class teacher Peter Fraser said: "The children became aware of the event whilst on a school trip to The Guardian Newspaper.

"They were spending the day there learning to be journalists and one of the stories that they had to write about was The Beano's competition.

"Two pupils in particular were keen for me to enter them into the competition; Amelia and Alexandra. As they make me laugh every day, I decided it would be a good idea."

Mike Stirling, editorial director at Beano, said: "Everyone at Beano has been left in stiches by the entries to our national joke competition to find the funniest primary class in Britain."

To see the shortlisted schools and vote, visit www.beano.com/funniest-class

