Chance to take on former world darts champ Rob Cross in Orpington

Former darts world champ Rob Cross will be in Orpington to take on all comers. Picture: PDC Archant

Darts players are getting the chance to take on a champion.

In 2018, Rob Cross took the PDC World Darts Championship and last year, the World Matchplay championship.

Now he is coming to Orpington to give local players to show what they have. And it is all for free.

It will also give him a chance for an unusual fun warm-up session ahead of his match against the current world champ, Peter Wright, the following day.

The unusual match-up marks the opening of a new Selco builders' merchant store on February 19 in Cray Avenue from 9am.

Members of the public are invited to go to the branch and take on Cross, who is ranked number four in the world.

The former electrician is known in darts circles as Voltage,

Carine Jessamine, marketing director of Selco Builders Warehouse, said: "Rob is one of the biggest names in the sport."