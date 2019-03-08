Thousands sign petition for pedestrian crossing as 11-year-old fights for life after being hit by car

Orpington MP Jo Johnson has backed calls for a crossing in Court Road by Goddington Park. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A collision which left an 11-year-old boy fighting for his life after he was hit by a car in Orpington at the weekend, has sparked a campaign backed by thousands for improved road safety.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The boy was struck by a car in Court Road shortly before 6.50pm on Saturday, April 13.

Scotland Yard said the driver failed to stop at the scene but did halt a “short distance away”.

“The driver was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and making off from the scene of an accident,” a police spokesman said.

The latest update available is that the victim remains critically ill in hospital.

The crash, near the Goddington Lane Junction, has sparked calls backed by Orpington MP Jo Johnson for improved road safety.

Two separate petitions have been set up calling for a new crossing to be installed on the road, with one getting more than 2,000 signatures in less than 48 hours.

The campaign has been backed by Orpington Football Club, who play in Goddington Park. Mr Johnson said: “My thoughts are with the child's family at this deeply distressing time. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101 and quote CAD6316/13Apr.

“A number of constituents have contacted me about establishing a safe crossing across Court Road. I visited the site recently and understand that many people cross the road to access the sports facilities at Westcombe Park and Goddington Park.

“We must ensure we learn from this tragic accident and I have spoken to the portfolio holder and ward councillor, William Huntington-Thresher, who is rightly reviewing what steps could be taken to ensure we make Court Road safer for pedestrians in the area.”

Road safety has been a talking point in Bromley, with councillors recently ruling out calls for a blanket 20mph limit outside schools.

In response to Saturday's crash, cabinet member for environment and Orpington Ward councillor William Huntington Thresher, said: “We are very sad to hear of this accident and our thoughts are with this 11-year-old boy and his family and friends.

“Whilst the borough has a good road safety record, improving road safety continues to be a high priority and although there are records of a few accidents in this stretch of road, they have generally involved vehicles entering or leaving the side roads rather than pedestrians.

“There are a number of potential crossing points for pedestrians along this stretch of road, which is why the pedestrian refuges were improved a few years ago and it is not immediately obvious where the best location for a new pedestrian crossing might be.

“We will look carefully at what more might be done to improve safety, including understanding the cause of this serious collision.”

The petition can be found here.