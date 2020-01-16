Search

Advanced search

Distraught wife makes appeal to finder of her rings lost in Debenhams, Bromley

PUBLISHED: 15:19 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:19 16 January 2020

Tracy with a blown up image of one of the missing rings she is so desperate to get back

Tracy with a blown up image of one of the missing rings she is so desperate to get back

Archant

A woman who lost her engagement and wedding rings during a trip to a Bromley store is making a desperate appeal to whoever found them.

Tracy Koven is urging them to do the right thing and hand them into the police and not keep or sell them on.

She said: "It was on December 21 that I visited the Debenhams store in Bromley for some last minute shopping.

"I was excited about my first Christmas with my new husband Dan and was looking for a present for him."

She was due to meet him later but had laddered her tights. Having bought a replacement pair, she visited the ladies loo in store and quickly changed.

In her haste, she left her rings, which she had taken off to prevent further snagging of her tights, on the shelf by the sink. Much to her horror she realised her mistake and moments later returned to find them gone.

She said: "I am utterly devastated. It was only minutes and I could not imagine anyone taking them, unless to hand them in. I feel so distraught.

"I was only just getting used to wearing them and would not normally take them off. I just hope maybe a child mistakenly picked them up and parents may find them and return them."

Frustrated Tracy and Dan, from Sutton, still hope the rings will be found and returned as they have so much sentimental value to both of them.

They stress the rings can be handed in to the store or any police station anonymously and there is a reward for their return.

Dan said: "It would make our new year a very happy one to get them back on Tracy's finger. I love her so much and hate to see her so upset. They hold such happy memories for both of us.

"We hope that someone does the right thing and return the rings."

They said if anyone has information please contact Bromley police station.

Most Read

Biggin Hill to mark 80th anniversary of Battle of Britain

The world's most iconic fighter plane played a key role in the Battle of Britain. Picture: Glenn YDM

Bromley 20-year-old desperately needs bone marrow transplant

Steven with his mum Marie. They hope Bromley Times readers can help in his appeal for a bone marrow donor. Picture: Marie Young

Missing Orpington firefighter’s family ‘devastated and heartbroken’ after body found

Picture of missing Orpington firefighter Anthony Knott, 33. Picture: SUSSEX POLICE/PA WIRE

It’s adventure time for Peppa Pig at Bromley

If there is an adventure to be had, there had better be a castle - or some muddy puddles - or both. Picture: Dan Tsantilis

Bromley doctors say flu jabs save lives

Jacqui Scott, chief executive of Bromley Healthcare, has her injection. Picture: NHS Bromley Clinical Commission

Most Read

Biggin Hill to mark 80th anniversary of Battle of Britain

The world's most iconic fighter plane played a key role in the Battle of Britain. Picture: Glenn YDM

Bromley 20-year-old desperately needs bone marrow transplant

Steven with his mum Marie. They hope Bromley Times readers can help in his appeal for a bone marrow donor. Picture: Marie Young

Missing Orpington firefighter’s family ‘devastated and heartbroken’ after body found

Picture of missing Orpington firefighter Anthony Knott, 33. Picture: SUSSEX POLICE/PA WIRE

It’s adventure time for Peppa Pig at Bromley

If there is an adventure to be had, there had better be a castle - or some muddy puddles - or both. Picture: Dan Tsantilis

Bromley doctors say flu jabs save lives

Jacqui Scott, chief executive of Bromley Healthcare, has her injection. Picture: NHS Bromley Clinical Commission

Latest from the Bromley Times

Distraught wife makes appeal to finder of her rings lost in Debenhams, Bromley

Tracy with a blown up image of one of the missing rings she is so desperate to get back

It’s adventure time for Peppa Pig at Bromley

If there is an adventure to be had, there had better be a castle - or some muddy puddles - or both. Picture: Dan Tsantilis

Bromley 20-year-old desperately needs bone marrow transplant

Steven with his mum Marie. They hope Bromley Times readers can help in his appeal for a bone marrow donor. Picture: Marie Young

Bromley doctors say flu jabs save lives

Jacqui Scott, chief executive of Bromley Healthcare, has her injection. Picture: NHS Bromley Clinical Commission

Biggin Hill to mark 80th anniversary of Battle of Britain

The world's most iconic fighter plane played a key role in the Battle of Britain. Picture: Glenn YDM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists