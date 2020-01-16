Distraught wife makes appeal to finder of her rings lost in Debenhams, Bromley

Tracy with a blown up image of one of the missing rings she is so desperate to get back Archant

A woman who lost her engagement and wedding rings during a trip to a Bromley store is making a desperate appeal to whoever found them.

Tracy Koven is urging them to do the right thing and hand them into the police and not keep or sell them on.

She said: "It was on December 21 that I visited the Debenhams store in Bromley for some last minute shopping.

"I was excited about my first Christmas with my new husband Dan and was looking for a present for him."

She was due to meet him later but had laddered her tights. Having bought a replacement pair, she visited the ladies loo in store and quickly changed.

In her haste, she left her rings, which she had taken off to prevent further snagging of her tights, on the shelf by the sink. Much to her horror she realised her mistake and moments later returned to find them gone.

She said: "I am utterly devastated. It was only minutes and I could not imagine anyone taking them, unless to hand them in. I feel so distraught.

"I was only just getting used to wearing them and would not normally take them off. I just hope maybe a child mistakenly picked them up and parents may find them and return them."

Frustrated Tracy and Dan, from Sutton, still hope the rings will be found and returned as they have so much sentimental value to both of them.

They stress the rings can be handed in to the store or any police station anonymously and there is a reward for their return.

Dan said: "It would make our new year a very happy one to get them back on Tracy's finger. I love her so much and hate to see her so upset. They hold such happy memories for both of us.

"We hope that someone does the right thing and return the rings."

They said if anyone has information please contact Bromley police station.