Wartime bride reveals sneaky secret to long marriage

The happy couple ignored the war to get wed Archant

A wartime bride says the secret to a long marriage is to let the husband think he is always right.

While many of today's brides may have other ideas, it seems to have worked for one couple as they celebrate 76 years together.

And that groom and Chislehurst care home resident says she remains the “love of his life”.

They marked their wedding anniversary with the help of staff, residents and their family at RMBI Home Prince George Duke of Kent Court in Chislehurst.

Henry Nolan, who is a resident at the home, and his wife Alicia enjoyed a special celebration with wine and flowers.

Henry and Alicia were married on 4th April 1943, when Britain was in the throes of the Second World War.

Henry, 95, who at that time was in The Royal Air Force as a mid-upper in Short Stirlings in Bomber Command, was granted special leave for just one day to marry Alicia, 94.

Due to the wartime rationing their wedding cake was covered in white paper and filled with fruit and sugar donated by their family and friends.

The couple had met when he was just 14 and she was 12 when they both lived in Bedford Square, London, their friendship evolving into a courtship over time.

After the war was over, Henry and Alicia moved from London to Sidcup where they lived with Alicia's parents.

They later moved to Knockholt where Henry converted and extended their farmers cottage into a family home.

With a love for DIY, he was still putting in windows at the age of 80.

Henry enjoyed a long and successful career in publishing which also led him to travel all over the world.

They have five children, nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

They have enjoyed many adventures together, travelling in the 1960s in the family car all the way across Europe to Turkey with their youngest children Clive and Suzanne.

Their long, happy marriage is still going strong and Henry said simply: “You cannot beat it.”

And Alicia's secret? She said: “Let him think he is always right.”