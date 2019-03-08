Retired police officer dies after Eltham collision

Retired police officer Tim Hodges has been named as the pedestrian who died following the collision on April 24. Picture: Met Police Archant

The man who died just over two weeks after he was hit by a car in Eltham has been named as a retired police officer.

Tim Hodges, 75, was injured in the collision in Beaconsfield Road on April 24. He died in hospital on May 11.

Detectives investigating the incident have renewed their appeals for information from any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the tragedy. That includes any motorist who may have dash cam images of the incident.

Police say they were called to the scene by London Ambulance Service at 10.38am on Wednesday, April 24 where a red Volkswagen Fox 55 had hit a male pedestrian.

Officers, LAS and London's Air Ambulance attended and Mr Hodges was taken to Kings College Hospital suffering from a serious head injury. He sadly died on Saturday, May 11.

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

The driver of the VW stopped at the scene and is assisting officers with enquiries as all the evidence is collected.

Det Sgt Steve Cannings, of the Met's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, is looking into the incident.

He said: "This collision took place on a busy shopping parade at a time when there was heavy footfall. I am confident that there are people who witnessed the incident but didn't realise how serious it was. I am appealing for these people to contact police.

"We are building a picture of the sequence of events that led up to this collision and no matter how insignificant it may seem, your information could be a vital piece of the puzzle."

So far, no one has been arrested and the police enquiries are at this stage continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SCIU on 020 8285 1574, Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.