Police investigating rape in Bromley release CCTV image

PUBLISHED: 11:04 06 April 2020

Have you seen this man? Picture: Met Police

Have you seen this man? Picture: Met Police

Archant

Police investigating an allegation of rape in Bromley have issued a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak with.

Officers were called at just after 12.30am on Friday, March 20 to reports of a man restraining and assaulting a woman in Turpington Lane.

The woman, in her late teens, told officers she had been dragged into the bushes by an unknown man and raped.

The London Ambulance Service attended and took her to a south London hospital. She received a head injury and two black eyes in the attack.

Officers, including the Met’s dog unit, with assistance from the National Police Air Service searched the area but there was no trace of the suspect.

Detectives released an image of a man who was on the N199 bus at the same time as the woman.

Both got off at the Southborough Library stop in Southborough Lane.

Police say he is the last person to be seen alongside her that night in the vicinity of the attack and so may have vital information.

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 181/20MAR. Alternatively, anything with information can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

