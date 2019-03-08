Queen musical We Will Rock You coming to Bromley

Can the music of Queen cast off the shackles of an oppressive regime? Picture: We Will Rock You Archant

The new cast for the latest We Will Rock You tour that opens in Bromley in September has been announced, and tickets are already on sale.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

We Will Rock You comes to Bromley in September. Picture: We Will Rock You We Will Rock You comes to Bromley in September. Picture: We Will Rock You

The 2019/2020 tour of Queen and Ben Elton's smash hit musical is sure to thrill fans.

The tour takes in the UK and Ireland and starts at the Churchill Theatre, Bromley on September 21.

Taking on the role of Galileo is Olivier Award nominee Ian McIntosh (Beautiful - The Carole King Musical / The Commitments), who will be joined by Elena Skye (Les Misérables / Kinky Boots) in the role of Scaramouche.

Playing Killer Queen is Jennifer O'Leary (Heathers The Musical / Rent), with Michael McKell (Macbeth / Blood Brothers) as Buddy.

Adam Strong (Jesus Christ Superstar /Rock of Ages) will take on the role of Khashoggi, with David-Michael Johnson (We Will Rock You, Germany / Jesus Christ Superstar) reprising the role of Brit and Amy Di Bartolomeo (Bat Out of Hell / Priscilla Queen of the Desert) playing Oz.

The band's iconic guitarist is equally delighted with the way the tours have been staged.

Brian May said: "This is a stunning state-of-the art new-look production of WWRY - but of course the original story is now more relevant than ever.

"We're confident WWRY fans will love revisiting the world's first true rock theatrical, and a whole new generation will now discover the vibe."

Featuring 24 of Queen's biggest hits and Ben Elton's hilarious futuristic comedy writing, We Will Rock You boasts the scale and spectacle that marked the band's legendary live performances.

The show has seen unprecedented success in theatres and arenas around the world and the nine month tour will see the rock theatrical performed in front of thousands of rock fans.

Since 2002, more than 15 million theatregoers in 17 countries have seen the production showcasing a number of Queen's finest hits, including We Are The Champions, Radio Ga Ga, I Want To Break Free, Somebody To Love, Killer Queen, Under Pressure, Bohemian Rhapsody, Another One Bites The Dust and, of course, We Will Rock You.

Before closing its 12-year run at London's Dominion Theatre, the show was performed an astonishing 4,600 times making it the 15th longest running in the West End.

The touring production of We Will Rock You reaches theatres carrying with it an impressive legacy: when it first became news that one of Britain's most phenomenally successful comedy writers Ben Elton was teaming up with legends of rock, Queen, for a musical there was much speculation on what such a unique collaboration would turn out.

So impressed after attending the original workshop, screen icon Robert De Niro and his company Tribeca came on board as American partners.

De Niro continues to support the show, even making a special visit to London in 2013 to help celebrate the 10th anniversary in style.

The audience erupted with thunderous applause, as he joined the cast on stage after the landmark performance.

The announcement of the We Will Rock You UK & Ireland tour follows the smash hit release of the hugely anticipated Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

The Oscar nominated film, celebrating the career of one of the greatest ever rock bands, has wowed Queen fans all around the world, opening at the number one box office position in more than 30 countries.

The story follows a futurist group of Bohemians, of course, fighting for freedom to be individuals with their own thoughts, fashion, and of course their own music.