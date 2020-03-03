Police appeal after puppy stolen at knifepoint in Orpington

Have you seen stolen puppy Spot? Picture: Met Police Archant

A puppy was stolen by a man wielding a knife after leapt from a Mercedes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Spot the puppy was stolen at knifepoint. Picture: Met Police Spot the puppy was stolen at knifepoint. Picture: Met Police

Police are appealing for public help in tracking down young British bulldog Spot who was stolen while walking with his owner in Lullingstone Crescent, Orpington just before 9am on Tuesday, March 3.

As they approached the junction with Grovelands Road, two men got out of a white Mercedes CLA Sport.

The driver threatened the victim at knifepoint before stealing the puppy, which is only weeks old.

They then drove off along the A20 at Fiveways.

Police enquiries reveal the car was last known to be in the Canning Town/Stratford area.

The driver is described as black, about 20, with his hair in cornrows and a scar on his right cheek. He was wearing a white or cream jacket with black patches on it, with a red outline.

The passenger was also black, about 20 with short hair, wearing a navy blue jacket with the same patches as the driver.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the robbery, recognises the suspect's description of has any information on Spot's whereabouts to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 1632/03MAR.

To give information 100% anonymously contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.