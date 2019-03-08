Bromley to have 1,000 pop-up homes to reach housing target

Bromley Council is hoping to use modular housing to help quickly meet some of its housing targets. Picture: Tom Bull/LDRS Archant

Ready-made factory houses are one option Bromley Council is preparing to use as it plans 1,000 homes in three years to combat the capital's homelessness crisis.

Easily assembled pop-up houses, industry name "modular homes", are becoming more and more popular with local authorities looking for a quick fix to the housing problems.

Councillor Peter Morgan, cabinet member for housing, said there needs to be a "will" to build new homes.

He said: "One advantage of this is speed. The cost is more or less the same as bricks and tiles. These can be put up very quickly. If you're a homeless person, weeks become important. We want them out as quick as we can.

"We plan to build on sites that in the past we might have sold. We plan for about 1,000 homes in the next three years which is quite ambitious.

"We don't plan to build huge sites, most of them will be 10, 20, 30 homes. I don't believe in creating vast estates that turn into ghettos that are not good for anybody.

"It's up to us as an authority - people may object as they always do to planning applications, but you have to be slightly hard hearted, because we have to build homes."

Modular homes are increasingly popular due to the speed they can be assembled once planning permission is granted - it's hoped that the first ribbon cutting in Bromley could be within a year, potentially March.