Views wanted on proposed Bromley boundary changes

This is the summary map of the draft recommendations from the Local Government Boundary Commission. Archant

The political map of Bromley is being redrawn and the council wants the public's opinion on the plans.

It has started a 10-week public consultation on the recommendations put forward.

Anyone who wants to voice their thoughts have until January 6.

The consultation is open to anyone who wants to have their say on new council wards, ward boundaries and ward names across Bromley.

The independent Local Government Boundary Commission has drafted the recommendations.

These propose Bromley should have 58 councillors in future: this is two fewer than now.

The commission also outlines how those councillors should represent 15 three-councillor wards, six two-councillor wards and one one-councillor ward across the council.

Commission chairman Professor Colin Mellors said: "We are publishing proposals for a new pattern of wards across Bromley and we are keen to hear what local people think of the recommendations.

"Over the 10 weeks, we are asking local people to tell us if they agree with the proposals or if not, how they can be improved.

"Our review aims to deliver electoral equality for local voters. This means that each councillor represents a similar number of people, so that everyone's vote in council elections is worth roughly the same, regardless of where you live.

"We also want to ensure that our proposals reflect the interests and identities of local communities across Bromley and that the pattern of wards can help the council deliver effective local government for local people.

"We will consider all the submissions we receive, whoever they are from and whether your evidence applies to the whole borough or just a part of it".

He said the commission wants to hear as much evidence as possible to develop final recommendations for Bromley.

Anyone wanting to make such a submission can do so by writing to The Review Officer (Bromley), Local Government Boundary Commission for England, 1st Floor, Windsor House, 50 Victoria Street, London SW1H 0TL.

Or email reviews@lgbce.org.uk

The full recommendations and detailed interactive maps are available on the commission's website at consultation.lgbce.org.uk and www.lgbce.org.uk.

Hard copies of the commission's report and maps are at council buildings.