Search

Advanced search

Cannabis factory found in St Paul's Cray house

PUBLISHED: 17:00 10 October 2019

The plants were found at an address in St Paul's Cray during an early morning raid on October 7. Picture: @MPSCrayValleyE

The plants were found at an address in St Paul's Cray during an early morning raid on October 7. Picture: @MPSCrayValleyE

Archant

Police officers discovered almost 200 cannabis plants in an early morning raid on a house in St Paul's Cray after it was revealed that the entire house had been converted into a drugs factory.

Officers from Petts Wood and Knoll, Cray Valley East, Farnborough and Crofton and Cray Valley West Safer Neighbourhood teams executed a drugs warrant on the three-bedroom property on Monday, October 7 under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Inside, there were a total of 181 cannabis plants of various sizes.

All of these have now been seized by the authorities.

Officers began the raid at around 7am, and remained on the scene securing the premises all morning.

One man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug cultivation and abstracting electricity.

Cray Valley East SNT tweeted: "Cannabis factory uncovered this beautiful morning. One male in custody. Team work."

Most Read

Free keep fit sessions available on referral in Beckenham

The free 12-session programme will help those who need exercise the most find the easy workouts they require. Picture: MyTime Active

Ainsley Harriot cooks with Bromley man Alex to back Guide Dogs’ appeal

Ainsley Harriott and Alex Pepper. Picture: Guide Dogs

Christopher Biggins and cast gather to launch Bromley’s Aladdin panto

Max Fulham, Christopher Biggins, Rikki Jay and Yazdan Qafouri get together to cut the launch cake. Picture: Kate Darkins

Dartford Crossing tolls about to become permanent

The department of transport says the crossing is at 117 per cent capacity with 160,000 daily crossings. Picture: PA

Cannabis factory found in St Paul’s Cray house

The plants were found at an address in St Paul's Cray during an early morning raid on October 7. Picture: @MPSCrayValleyE

Most Read

Free keep fit sessions available on referral in Beckenham

The free 12-session programme will help those who need exercise the most find the easy workouts they require. Picture: MyTime Active

Ainsley Harriot cooks with Bromley man Alex to back Guide Dogs’ appeal

Ainsley Harriott and Alex Pepper. Picture: Guide Dogs

Christopher Biggins and cast gather to launch Bromley’s Aladdin panto

Max Fulham, Christopher Biggins, Rikki Jay and Yazdan Qafouri get together to cut the launch cake. Picture: Kate Darkins

Dartford Crossing tolls about to become permanent

The department of transport says the crossing is at 117 per cent capacity with 160,000 daily crossings. Picture: PA

Cannabis factory found in St Paul’s Cray house

The plants were found at an address in St Paul's Cray during an early morning raid on October 7. Picture: @MPSCrayValleyE

Latest from the Bromley Times

Cannabis factory found in St Paul’s Cray house

The plants were found at an address in St Paul's Cray during an early morning raid on October 7. Picture: @MPSCrayValleyE

Deadpan comic Stewart Francis brings farewell tour to Bromley

It's the final chance to see Stewart Francis live in Bromley. Picture: Stewart Francis

Ainsley Harriot cooks with Bromley man Alex to back Guide Dogs’ appeal

Ainsley Harriott and Alex Pepper. Picture: Guide Dogs

Christopher Biggins and cast gather to launch Bromley’s Aladdin panto

Max Fulham, Christopher Biggins, Rikki Jay and Yazdan Qafouri get together to cut the launch cake. Picture: Kate Darkins

Free keep fit sessions available on referral in Beckenham

The free 12-session programme will help those who need exercise the most find the easy workouts they require. Picture: MyTime Active
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists