Cannabis factory found in St Paul's Cray house

The plants were found at an address in St Paul's Cray during an early morning raid on October 7. Picture: @MPSCrayValleyE Archant

Police officers discovered almost 200 cannabis plants in an early morning raid on a house in St Paul's Cray after it was revealed that the entire house had been converted into a drugs factory.

Officers from Petts Wood and Knoll, Cray Valley East, Farnborough and Crofton and Cray Valley West Safer Neighbourhood teams executed a drugs warrant on the three-bedroom property on Monday, October 7 under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Inside, there were a total of 181 cannabis plants of various sizes.

All of these have now been seized by the authorities.

Officers began the raid at around 7am, and remained on the scene securing the premises all morning.

One man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug cultivation and abstracting electricity.

Cray Valley East SNT tweeted: "Cannabis factory uncovered this beautiful morning. One male in custody. Team work."