Orpington crash victim named as bus driver from Gravesend

The driver has been named as the Met police appeal for witnesses to the crash to come forward. Picture: PA Archant

The bus driver killed in an Orpington crash last week has been officially named as Kenneth Matcham, 60, from Gravesend.

Police named him as they renew an appeal for witnesses and footage following the multi-vehicle collision in Sevenoaks Road, Orpington at just after 10pm on Thursday, October 31.

Officers, the London Fire Brigade and the London Ambulance Service attended and found two buses and one car in collision.

Mr Matcham, the driver of one of the buses, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed.

Paramedics also treated 15 casualties at the scene. Three of the casualties were treated for serious injuries, and the rest were lucky to escape with minor injuries.

The 20-year-old male driver of the car involved was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drug driving.

He was taken to a south London hospital as a precaution and was then taken to a south London police station. He was subsequently released under investigation.

Detectives from the Met's Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dash cam, mobile phone or CCTV footage of the collision to urgently get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room number on 020 8285 1574 or police on 101 quoting CAD 9509/31OCT.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

A Just Giving page has so far raised over £16,000.