Police issue CCTV appeal after two teenagers robbed by men at Eden Park Station

The police would like to speak to these two men after two teenagers were robbed at Eden Park Station. Photo: BTP Archant

Police officers investigating a robbery at Eden Park railway station in Bromley have released CCTV images of two men they wish to speak to.

The victims, two boys aged in their teens, were with two other friends when they were approached by two men at 3.48pm on Saturday September 29 2018.

Two mobile phones, a black Samsung S5 phone and an IPhone, and a black Nike wallet and an Oyster Card were stolen.

The victims were then told to board a train with the two men where they were persuaded to hand over the pin codes for their phones.

The suspects left the train at Elmers End and boarded a tram. They exited the tram at Blackhorse Lane.

No injuries have been reported.

Officers believe the men shown in these CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises the men or who has any information about the incident are asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference number 369 of 29/09/18.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.