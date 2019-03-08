Search

Police hunting road rage thug who left pensioner battered and bruised after brutal attack in Penge

PUBLISHED: 10:53 22 May 2019

The 80-year-old victim was left unconscious for two minutes after the brutal attack. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Police are hunting a vicious thug who left a pensioner unconscious with serious injuries after a brutal attack in Penge.

On Sunday, April 21, at around 7.10pm, the 80-year-old victim and his wife were walking along Parish Lane when a silver car abruptly stopped as they were crossing the road, almost hitting them.

The driver of the car and the victim then had a verbal altercation before the victim walked away.

The suspect pulled over, got out of the vehicle and chased the victim before shoving him in the back.

The victim collided with a brick wall as he fell, causing multiple injuries.

The suspect quickly got back into his car and drove away from the scene.

Met Police officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found the victim unconscious and covered in blood. He suffered multiple injuries including a broken wrist, nose and cheekbone.

The victim was left unconscious for around two minutes following the attack and has since stated that he does not remember the assault, just the altercation that happened moments before.

The suspect, who is wanted on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, has been described as a white man, aged around 40, about 5ft 10ins to 6ft tall, of large build with a bald/shaved head.

He was wearing a light-blue T-shirt and dark-blue shorts.

There was also a woman in the car.

Detectives from the South Area's CID are investigating.

Det Con Luke Thomson said: "The victim has suffered horrific injuries as a result of a nonsensical attack, which could have cost him his life.

"There is no place in society for unlawful and aggressive acts such as this.

"We are appealing for anybody who knows the man who carried out this brutal attack to come forward and assist us with our investigation to help us bring the person responsible to justice."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 and quote CAD 6355/21APR or Tweet @MetCC.

Information can also be reported anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

