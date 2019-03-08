Search

Police bowls team rolls up with more cash for St Christopher's Hospice

PUBLISHED: 07:00 31 July 2019

Peter Wilks, Christine Davies and club member John Walsh with the Met's latest giant cheque. Picture: St Christopher's Hospice

Peter Wilks, Christine Davies and club member John Walsh with the Met's latest giant cheque. Picture: St Christopher's Hospice

The Met Police bowls club in Bromley has raised another £3,500 for St Christopher's Hospice.

That takes its tally to almost £17,000 rolling in.

The latest cheque has just been handed over to fundraiser Christine Davies from the hospice - which has sites in Lawrie Park Road, Sydenham, and Tregony Road, Orpington - by the Metropolitan Police (Hayes) Bowls Club based at The Warren, Hayes.

Club president Peter Wilks said: "We want to be able to give something back, so that our family, friends and neighbours can get the care they deserve when they need it most."

And Christine added: "We are absolutely bowled over by the money raised and are so thankful to Peter and his club members for their fantastic donations over the years. Almost £17,000 could help us cover the cost of 170 therapy sessions for bereaved children and young people, or 136 days of care provided by one of our community nurses.

"It would never be possible without our incredible supporters."

