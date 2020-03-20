Woman raped in Bromley this morning - police appeal for witnesses

The stranger rape attack is said to have happened in Turpington Way near the junction with Lavender Close. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Police have launched an appeal after a woman was raped in Bromley.

The Met said detectives are now urgently appealing for information after the stranger attack.

Police said they were called just after midnight on Friday, March 20 to reports of a man restraining and assaulting a woman in Turpington Lane.

Officers quickly attended and found a distressed woman, aged in her late teens still in the same road.

The victim told officers she had been dragged into the bushes by an unknown man and raped.

The London Ambulance Service attended and took her to a south London hospital.

She had also received a head injury and two black eyes in the attack and is now being supported by specially trained officers.

Officers, including the Met’s Dog Unit, with assistance from the National Police Air Service searched the area but there was no trace of the person responsible.

They are described as a black man, about 5ft 8ins tall, of muscular build, aged no older than 30. He was wearing a grey jumper.

Det Sgt James Ivens from the South Area’s Safeguarding team said: “This was an absolutely horrific attack on a young woman and we are doing all we can to support the victim and find who is responsible.

“However, we also need the public’s help. If you witnessed anything at all in the Turpington Road area, no matter how insignificant you think it might be, please contact my team as a matter of urgency.

“Understandably, this incident is going to cause concern in the local community – but please be assured that crimes of this nature are extremely rare in Bromley. Nevertheless, I’d urge women who are walking alone to remain vigilant and to report anything suspicious to police – always call 999 in an emergency.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 181/20MAR. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org