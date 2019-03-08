Plan to build 143 homes in Beckenham expected to be approved

The land near South Eden Park Road.

Controversial plans to concrete over green space for more than 130 flats in Beckenham look set to be approved this week.

The plan for flats and houses on the site.

The contentious proposals have taken a major step forward after council planners recommended councillors approve them at a planning meeting on Thursday, August 29.

The developers plan a major new housing scheme featuring 10 four bedroom homes, 133 flats and a concierge office spread across six new buildings in land near South Eden Park Road via North Drive.

There is space planned for 200 parking spaces in a new underground car park.

This is the latest, and biggest, in a string of planning applications for new housing at the site.

What the development could look like.

The developers have added an extra storey to some buildings, increased the number of flats and changed the layout of the buildings.

Despite the proposal getting the backing from council officers, more than 50 people wrote to Bromley Council to object to the scheme.

Neighbours say the new homes would lead to a strain on local services, extra traffic at the Chinese Roundabout and claim it would be "overdevelopment".

Others have complained over the height of the proposed new flats and say the buildings are out of character for the area.

The applicant has agreed that it will provide 35 per cent affordable housing - a figure that the council looks for on bigger developments.

In a new report, council officers have suggested councillors give the plans the green light despite neighbours' concerns.

The report said: "While the increase in the number of residential units would result in some intensification of the use of this site compared to previously permitted schemes, the development in the form proposed is not found to result in highways or transport impacts so severe as to warrant its refusal on highway grounds.

"On balance the positive impacts of the development are considered of sufficient weight to approve the application with regard to the presumption in favour of sustainable development to increase housing supply."

The scheme will be debated on Thursday and councillors will have the final say.