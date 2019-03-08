Bromley Picturehouse offers dementia screening of Pillow Talk

The new Bromley Picturehouse has announced the launch of its first dementia-friendly screening.

It's the classic movie Pillow Talk starring Doris Day and Rock Hudson.

Staff at the cinema in High Street, Bromley, have had additional training from the Alzheimer's Society to become Dementia Friends.

The film will be screened on July 18 at 11am with a Grease sing-along the following day

Dementia Friendly screenings aim to make cinema more accessible by providing a fun and inclusive experience to enable people living with dementia, their families and carers to attend the cinema in a safe and welcoming environment.

Open to the general public, the lights are left on low, there are no adverts or trailers and the audience is allowed to move around - or sing along to any musical numbers.

There's free tea, coffee and biscuits half an hour before the film so audiences can socialise.