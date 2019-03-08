Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Bromley Picturehouse offers dementia screening of Pillow Talk

PUBLISHED: 11:40 08 July 2019

Pillow Talk will be Bromley Picturehouse's first dementia-friendly screening. Picture: Bromley Picturehouse

Pillow Talk will be Bromley Picturehouse's first dementia-friendly screening. Picture: Bromley Picturehouse

Archant

The new Bromley Picturehouse has announced the launch of its first dementia-friendly screening.

It's the classic movie Pillow Talk starring Doris Day and Rock Hudson.

Staff at the cinema in High Street, Bromley, have had additional training from the Alzheimer's Society to become Dementia Friends.

The film will be screened on July 18 at 11am with a Grease sing-along the following day

Dementia Friendly screenings aim to make cinema more accessible by providing a fun and inclusive experience to enable people living with dementia, their families and carers to attend the cinema in a safe and welcoming environment.

Open to the general public, the lights are left on low, there are no adverts or trailers and the audience is allowed to move around - or sing along to any musical numbers.

There's free tea, coffee and biscuits half an hour before the film so audiences can socialise.

Most Read

Bromley Picturehouse offers dementia screening of Pillow Talk

Pillow Talk will be Bromley Picturehouse's first dementia-friendly screening. Picture: Bromley Picturehouse

Two Chelsfield pubs picked as among the best in UK by the AA

The Five Bells is run by Adrian Stone. Picture: Google

FC Elmstead open new changing pavilion at Chislehurst Recreation Ground

Mayor of Bromley councillor Kim Botting opening the new club house, including community facilities, with Barbara Arora, Chair of FOCRG and FC Elmstead’s players looking on. Picture: Bromley Council

Film star Tamer Hassan ‘refuses to lose’ Bromley charity football match

Tamer Hassan will captain an XI at Bromley FC

Cricket: Kent miss chance to take control at Surrey

Harry Podmore of Kent celebrates (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Most Read

Bromley Picturehouse offers dementia screening of Pillow Talk

Pillow Talk will be Bromley Picturehouse's first dementia-friendly screening. Picture: Bromley Picturehouse

Two Chelsfield pubs picked as among the best in UK by the AA

The Five Bells is run by Adrian Stone. Picture: Google

FC Elmstead open new changing pavilion at Chislehurst Recreation Ground

Mayor of Bromley councillor Kim Botting opening the new club house, including community facilities, with Barbara Arora, Chair of FOCRG and FC Elmstead’s players looking on. Picture: Bromley Council

Film star Tamer Hassan ‘refuses to lose’ Bromley charity football match

Tamer Hassan will captain an XI at Bromley FC

Cricket: Kent miss chance to take control at Surrey

Harry Podmore of Kent celebrates (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Latest from the Bromley Times

Bromley Picturehouse offers dementia screening of Pillow Talk

Pillow Talk will be Bromley Picturehouse's first dementia-friendly screening. Picture: Bromley Picturehouse

Cricket: Kent miss chance to take control at Surrey

Harry Podmore of Kent celebrates (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Rare genuine Wonka Golden Ticket from Gene Wilder movie being auctioned

A genuine Golden Ticket and Wonka bar from the iconic 1971 movie will be auctioned

Children at Wickham Common primary are Bromley’s best travel ambassadors

The youngsters at Wickham Common are borough's best travel ambassadors

The Drifters bring their special blend of music to Bromley

This show is better than spending Saturday night at the movies. Picture: The Drifters
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists