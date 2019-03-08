Search

Demelza shop opening in Petts Wood

PUBLISHED: 11:02 23 April 2019

The new charity shop will open on Friday, April 26. Picture: Tim Miles

The new charity shop will open on Friday, April 26. Picture: Tim Miles

Children’s hospice Demelza is opening a new shop in Petts Wood.

The shop is in Station Square. Picture: DemelzaThe shop is in Station Square. Picture: Demelza

The shop, in Station Square and very close to the train station, is set to be opened on Friday, April 26 by Shannon Masters and her son, Royston from Bromley.

The four-year-old attends Demelza Hospice in Eltham.

Shannon said: “We're really pleased to have been invited to open the new Demelza shop in Petts Wood. It will be fantastic to have a local shop and I'd like to encourage everyone to come along and pick up some bargains. Demelza have been a life line for us and supported us all as a family which we are truly grateful for.”

The shop will have a boutique feeling selling clothes, shoes, media, toys, bric-a-brac, books and household items, as well as new goods, including gifts, ornaments, accessories, and garden wear.

