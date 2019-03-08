Orpington man is up for Headway award

Pete with Nina after finishing the London Marathon. Picture: Philip Brown Philip I Brown 2018

After suffering a devastating brain injury, an Orpington man set about beating all the odds in his recovery battle to even run the London Marathon, and now he has been nominated for a major national award.

Pete Brown, 29, experienced a subarachnoid haemorrhage, a bleed between the layers of the brain and skull,in February last year.

After playing football, and a team visit to the pub, he set off home, but collapsed at a railway station.

Falling down stairs, he suffered a broken eye socket, but it was the injury to his brain that would prove most life-changing for him.

Pete was rushed to hospital and placed in an induced coma to help stabilise his condition and the worst was feared. But 24 hours later, he woke up. He struggled with memory and communication plus chronic fatigue and mobility issues.

Headway, the brain injury association, provided months of support.