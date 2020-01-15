It's adventure time for Peppa Pig at Bromley

If there is an adventure to be had, there had better be a castle - or some muddy puddles - or both. Picture: Dan Tsantilis Dan Tsantilis 2019

There is no doubting the meteoric rise of Peppa Pig - just ask your children.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suzy Sheep, Peppa Pig and plenty of friends are out for an adventure. Picture: Dan Tsantilis Suzy Sheep, Peppa Pig and plenty of friends are out for an adventure. Picture: Dan Tsantilis

Now Peppa Pig's Best Day Ever comes to the Churchill Theatre, Bromley, so be fast if you want tickets.

It is a new live show based on Entertainment One's much loved animated TV series and it will be at the Churchill on February 15 and 16.

Amazingly, this is the 10th anniversary of Peppa Pig Live and the hugely successful productions which have been enjoyed by more than 1.5 million in the UK alone.

Peppa Pig Live has also toured throughout the US and Australia and played eight consecutive West End Christmas seasons.

If there is an adventure to be had, there had better be a castle - or some muddy puddles - or both. Picture: Dan Tsantilis If there is an adventure to be had, there had better be a castle - or some muddy puddles - or both. Picture: Dan Tsantilis

This new live stage adaptation is produced by leading children's theatre team Fierylight, in partnership with licensor eOne. The production is directed and adapted for theatre by Richard Lewis, and features music from Bafta award-winning composer Mani Svavarsson.

Richard has form when it comes to the popular pig - he has previously directed and adapted multiple live stage shows including Peppa Pig's Adventure, Peppa Pig's Party, Peppa Pig's Treasure Hunt, Peppa Pig's Big Splash and Peppa Pig's Surprise.

So, what's the theme of this one? Peppa is excited to be going on a special day out with George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig - it's going to be her best day ever. Believe us when we say your children will lap it up because this road trip is full of adventures, castles, caves, dragons, dinosaurs, and of course ice cream and muddy puddles.

And all this plus appearances of Miss Rabbit for the first time ever, along with Mr Bull, Suzy Sheep, and Gerald Giraffe.

Suzy Sheep, Peppa Pig and plenty of friends are out for an adventure. Picture: Dan Tsantilis Suzy Sheep, Peppa Pig and plenty of friends are out for an adventure. Picture: Dan Tsantilis

Peppa also has something to say about the show, which you may want to share with your little ones.

When asked if she was excited about the road trip she was going to take her audiences on along with her family and friends, she said: "Yes. Oink! Oink! Hee Hee Hee! I'm very excited to visit loads of new places and I hope to make some more nice friends. I think it's going to be the best ever.

"It will be lots of adventure! I like it when we get to drive around in our camper van and eat lots of ice cream and explore castles. And jump in muddy puddles of course.

"The best thing will be jumping in muddy puddles. Hee Hee! My favourite person to travel with is my little brother, George. Oink! Oink! But he has to bring Mr Dinosaur everywhere with him!"

When asked if she had been to a theatre before, Peppa said: "Yes, I have. Madame Gazelle took our whole class to watch Mr Potato's Christmas Show! It was really fun.

"That was my first trip to a theatre and it was also Suzy Sheep's first time too. It was so exciting! Suzy is my best friend.

"When we get there, Mummy Pig or a grown up picks up the tickets, and then we have to find our special seats with our ticket numbers on them. "Oink! Oink! It gets dark when the lights go out, but not because it's bedtime, it just means the show is about to start, and we all need to be quiet.

"In my show I will be joined by Mummy, Daddy, George, Mr Bull, Suzy Sheep, Gerald Giraffe and some of our other friends. Even Miss Rabbit is coming! She is always so busy with all her jobs, so it's extra special she can come with us."

Since its launch in 2004, there has been six series of Peppa Pig, each 52 episodes long. Each episode is just five minutes and cover every day activities. With its immense success around the world, merchandising has also flourished, all helping to reportedly make Peppa Pig a $1billion plus a year business.

Tickets from the box office on 020 3285 6000, or tickets@churchilltheatre.co.uk