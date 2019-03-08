As driverless cars arrive in Bromley, people reveal worries

The driverless Mondeo hybrid navigating its way around Bromley's streets Archant

As driverless cars start touring Bromley’s streets, a new survey found most Brits don’t want them.

MoneySuperMarket reveals we are in a state of ‘driverless dread’.

Some 48 per cent think introducing driverless cars is a bad idea, with a lack of trust in the technology and a fear of not having control.

Just over half of all women dread the introduction of driverless vehicles, as compared to 42 per cent of men.

Age wise, those between 25 and 34 who welcome it the most hit 49 per cent, while those over 55 total just 18per cent in favour.

The cost of vehicle upkeep is also a cause for concern, with over a third believing MOT prices are set to soar and 42 per cent believing car insurance will shoot up once we start getting into autonomous motors.

When it comes to the ‘blame game’, nearly half of Brits (45 per cent) believe the car manufacturer would be at fault in a crash, while a third would blame the ‘driver’.

Almost a fifth believe that no one would be at fault if a driverless car were to crash.

Tom Flack from MoneySuperMarket said: “Although the goal with driverless cars is to create safer roads and stress-free driving, it’s understandable people are sceptical as full control over their vehicle will be lost.

“There will no doubt be a transitional period where people get used to the new technology on offer but ultimately, we expect it to be a force for good, reducing accidents and bringing down the cost of motoring, including insurance.

“The ethical debate about who’s responsible in the event of an accident rumbles on and will need to be answered.

“There are also a number of other positives that will come with the introduction of driverless cars, from having your vehicle act as a portable power generator, right through to driving tests eventually becoming redundant.”

The top 10 things Brits would do in their cars if they didn’t have to drive are eat, sleep, watch TV, shop, play video games, Yoga, groom themselves, have sex, and clean the inside.