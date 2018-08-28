Penge insurance fraudster sentenced for £15,000 ‘crash for cash’ scheme

The damage caused by the pair's 'crash for cash' insurance scheme. Photo: City of London Police Archant

An insurance fraudster from Penge was sentenced last week after he helped execute a crash for cash plan, which saw one of his accomplices get cut out of a car while the London Fire Brigade, London Ambulance Service and the Metropolitan Police dealt with the incident.

Nasir Ghaffar, 34, of Clevedon Road, Penge, and Shabina Kassim, 35, of Heritage Lane, West Hampstead, were both sentenced at Inner London Crown Court on December 12 to 15 months in prison, suspended for 18 months and ordered to £100 each in court costs.

Ghaffar was also ordered to do 160 hours of unpaid work.

An investigation by the City of London Police’s Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (IFED), which worked closely with LV= during the case, led to guilty pleas from both of them.

IFED were first made aware of Kassim’s and Ghaffar’s crash for crash plan following a referral by LV=.

The insurance company became suspicious and launched an initial investigation into the pair after one of its customers called and said he believed he’d been the victim of a contrived collision, caused by them.

The customer said that he was at a set of traffic lights and as they turned green and he started moving forward, a car suddenly changed lanes in front of him and performed an emergency stop, causing him to crash into it.

He identified three people in the car, Ghaffar and Kassim who were passengers, and a man who was the driver.

After the collision, the road in Cranford, in Hounslow, was closed for approximately three hours as emergency services attended the scene.

When the Metropolitan Police arrived, Kassim told them that she thought she was pregnant and had suffered serious injuries to her back.

The London Ambulance service were then called and as there may have been an injury to Kassim’s spine, the London Fire Brigade also attended to cut off the roof of the car and help her out.

She was taken to hospital and a doctor confirmed that Kassim wasn’t pregnant as she’d claimed.

A witness said in his statement to IFED that he also believed it was caused deliberately and saw Kassim move into the driver seat after the collision.

Kassim did this as she had a driving licence, unlike Ghaffar, and so she was able to then put in a series of fraudulent claims through the company who insured her car.

The third man, who the customer and the witness saw driving the car, left the area soon after the collision.

Kassim and Ghaffar claimed that he was their friend and was getting a lift to work, but neither knew his surname or had any contact details for him when interviewed by IFED.

A couple of weeks after the collision, LV= received personal injury claims from Kassim and Ghaffar, with both stating that Kassim was the driver and that they were they only people in the car.

On top of this, the insurers for Kassim, who were unaware of the fraud at the time, contacted LV= and requested reimbursement for the costs linked to the car, such as vehicle damage and car hire costs.

Collectively, the personal injury claims, repair costs and legal costs amounted to £15,554. However, the money for the personal injury claims and legal costs were never paid to Kassim and Ghaffar.

Det Con Agnew, who led the investigation for IFED, said: “Kassim and Ghaffar went to great lengths to carry out their crash for cash plan and try and claim as much money as they could.

“However, IFED worked effectively with LV= to expose them and ensure they were brought to justice.

“On top of their deplorable actions to try and deceive the insurers, which put the safety of the victim at risk, they also wasted the precious time of three emergency services, potentially taking them away from genuine emergencies.”