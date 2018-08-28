Drug dealer with pot in his pants is jailed

A drug dealer from Penge has been jailed, after he was caught red handed with a large bag of cannabis down his pants.

Sharp-eyed police in Harlow, Essex, spotted a silver Mercedes known to be associated with drug dealing in the area.

It was stopped and in the passenger seat was 21-year-old Islam Brojaj. He was searched and the cannabis found in his underwear. Now he has been jailed for three years.

Chelmsford Crown Court was told officers from the West Operation Raptor team had been patrolling on Three Horseshoes Road on December 4 last year when they saw the suspicious car.

At first Brojaj gave the officers a fake name, but was still searched.

A large bag of the Class B drug cannabis was concealed in his underwear.

Officers also found two mobile phones.

Essex police said a forensic analysis of the devices found they had been used to deal in Class A drugs.

Brojaj of Parish Lane, Penge, was arrested and charged with three counts of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug, one count of being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug, possessing a Class B drug and obstructing a constable.

He admitted all of the charges when he appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court and was given a 38-month jail term.

Afterwards, Det Sgt James Paget of the West Operation Raptor team said: “Brojaj is yet another London drug dealer who thought he could come to our county to sell drugs on our streets.

“The fact that he used cynical marketing ploys, like offering deals on multiple wraps of harmful Class A drugs, just shows the sheer lack of regard both he and dealers like him have for the communities in which they operate.

“We will continue to hunt down those dealers who think they can come to Essex to deal drugs, Operation Raptor will always be one step behind them.”

Essex Police said they set up Operation Raptor teams in the North, South and West of the county to tackle drug and gang-related crime.

Anyone with information about drug or gang-related crime can contact Essex Police on 101.