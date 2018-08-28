Penge crash baby dies

The baby whose mother was killed in a horror accident in Penge has now also died, police have revealed.

The boy was in his pushchair when the evening collision happened on Sunday, January 13.

The eight-month-old child was named as Luciano Newman. Met police said he suffered critical injuries as a result of the accident in Croydon Road and died on Sunday, January 20.

The police have also named his mother as Nicole Newman, 23.

Officers say she had been pushing Luciano’s pram at the time of the incident. She died at the scene but her baby was left fighting for his life for a week.

Police said an investigation to establish the full circumstances of the incident is ongoing and the 51-year-old male driver of the car is co-operating with police.

He had been treated in hospital and later released. Police said he was not arrested at the time of the incident.

Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses and urge anyone with dash cam footage, including footage from the minutes leading up to the collision, to come forward.

Post-mortem examinations on both victims are expected to take place soon.

The Met police are asking anyone with information that could help in that investigation to get in touch with their Serious Collision investigation Unit on 020 8285 1574 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.