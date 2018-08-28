Mother dies and baby hurt after being hit by car in Penge

The accident happened in Croydon Road at 8.08pm on Sunday, January 13. Photo: Met Police MPS

A young mother died and her baby was left critically injured after they were hit by a car in Penge on Sunday evening, January 13.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the incident, in Croydon Road, at 8.08pm to come forward.

They say the 23-year-old woman had been pushing a pram carryhing her eight-month-old son.

Police and London Ambulance attended the scene but despite their efforts, the young mother was declared dead at the scene. The baby boy was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

The woman’s next of kin have been informed and police are awaiting formal identification. A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

The driver of the car, a 51-year-old man, stopped at the scene.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to non life-threatening injuries.

He has since been discharged; he has not been arrested and is assisting police with their inquiries.

Officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are asking anyone with dash-cam footage, or who witnessed the incident, to come forward and speak to police.

If you have information that could assist the investigation, please call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit based at Catford Garage on 020 8285 1574 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.