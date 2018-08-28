Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Mother dies and baby hurt after being hit by car in Penge

PUBLISHED: 14:17 14 January 2019

The accident happened in Croydon Road at 8.08pm on Sunday, January 13. Photo: Met Police

The accident happened in Croydon Road at 8.08pm on Sunday, January 13. Photo: Met Police

MPS

A young mother died and her baby was left critically injured after they were hit by a car in Penge on Sunday evening, January 13.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the incident, in Croydon Road, at 8.08pm to come forward.

They say the 23-year-old woman had been pushing a pram carryhing her eight-month-old son.

Police and London Ambulance attended the scene but despite their efforts, the young mother was declared dead at the scene. The baby boy was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

The woman’s next of kin have been informed and police are awaiting formal identification. A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

The driver of the car, a 51-year-old man, stopped at the scene.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to non life-threatening injuries.

He has since been discharged; he has not been arrested and is assisting police with their inquiries.

Officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are asking anyone with dash-cam footage, or who witnessed the incident, to come forward and speak to police.

If you have information that could assist the investigation, please call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit based at Catford Garage on 020 8285 1574 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mother dies and baby hurt after being hit by car in Penge

The accident happened in Croydon Road at 8.08pm on Sunday, January 13. Photo: Met Police

Brave Bromley mother Amanda shares chemotherapy loneliness warning

Amanda Mahoney has metastatic breast cancer and concerns even about the chill weather can load up the depression. Photo: Macmillan Cancer Support

Bromley residents’ fears due to unsafe cladding in Northpoint building

Residents of the building are concerned for their safety due to cladding in the building. Picture: Google

The big debate: Is Bromley in London or Kent?

David Fleckney believes Bromley is firmly in Greater London.

Police issue CCTV appeal after two teenagers robbed by men at Eden Park Station

The police would like to speak to these two men after two teenagers were robbed at Eden Park Station. Photo: BTP

Latest from the Bromley Times

Mother dies and baby hurt after being hit by car in Penge

The accident happened in Croydon Road at 8.08pm on Sunday, January 13. Photo: Met Police

Brave Bromley mother Amanda shares chemotherapy loneliness warning

Amanda Mahoney has metastatic breast cancer and concerns even about the chill weather can load up the depression. Photo: Macmillan Cancer Support

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: Prepare for wind

Wind and rain will blow into the capital on Sunday and Monday (Picture: PA Images)

NHS urgently appealing for more male blood donors across London in 2019

NHS Blood and Transplant is urging men in London to match women in making becoming a blood donor their New Year�s resolution for 2019. Photo: NHS

Bromley buzzing after Wrexham win

Bromley manager Neil Smith (pic: Paul Dennis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists