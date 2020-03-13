Search

Police appeal for witnesses to Bromley Common collision which left pedestrian in critical condition

PUBLISHED: 14:53 13 March 2020

Bromley Common where a pedestrian was left with critical injuries after being struck by a Polo. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A man has been left critically injured after a traffic accident in Bromley Common.

The Met police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward, plus any drivers who may have dashcam footage connected with the incident.

Officers were called at around 6.50pm Thursday, March 12 to reports of a collision in Bromley Common.

They said a blue VW Polo car was travelling towards Orpington, when it was in collision with a 58-year-old male pedestrian.

The driver of the car was not arrested and is helping police with their enquiries.

The pedestrian is in a critical condition in a London hospital.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating. They are particularly keen to hear from any drivers who were on Bromley Common at approximately 6.49pm and who may have recorded the events leading up to the collision on dashcam.

Any witnesses yet to speak with police are asked to call the SCIU at Catford on 020 8285 1574 quoting CAD 6654/12MAR20.

