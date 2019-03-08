Union delivering food parcels to hospital workers caught in pay row

SH205-; BROMLEY; 26-10-04; PRINCESS ROYAL HOSPITAL; EXTERIOR Archant

A major union will be in Orpington tomorrow, Friday, April 26 with food deliveries for Princess Royal Hospital staff caught up in a payroll policy which the union says is leaving them without a week’s wages.

The GMB says hospital domestics, hostesses, porters and security personnel are suffering hardship because of the policy of their bosses at contractors ISS UK.

The union says it is organising urgent food deliveries for workers during “a national day of action” against ISS at the hospital in

Farnborough Common.

The GMB said public service contractor ISS has ceased paying workers in order to change their pay cycles.

It claims it will see thousands of low paid ISS workers across the UK plunged into a financial black hole for three weeks from the end of this week.

Helen O'Connor, GMB regional organiser, said: “ISS management falsely believe that they can just ride out the rising tide of anger amongst their workforce but what they are doing is shoring up problems for themselves for the future.”

ISS said it will soon begin a programme to upgrade our payroll system and processes. A spokesman said: “This is a necessity as from December our current payroll will no longer be supported. In November we will therefore introduce a new, enhanced, payroll system.

“Currently we operate 15 different pay cycles which is complex to manage.

“To prepare us for the transition to the new payroll system, from May 9 we are moving to just one fortnightly pay cycle and one monthly pay cycle.

“We strongly believe this will benefit our employees as it will give more clarity on what an employee will be paid, and when, as there will be more time to check and process pay.”

The spokesman continued: “The new fortnightly pay cycle will be administered by working 11 days in arrears. Our current pay cycles pay between five and nine days in arrears. We are aware therefore that the first month of change will result in our people waiting longer for their pay than they currently do and we appreciate the concern employees may have. We are therefore offering all impacted employees interest-free loans to help smooth the wait and to ensure that individuals have the financial support they need.

“A range of loan options are available to suit individual circumstances, with repayment options from 8 weeks up to 30 weeks. Local managers are having proactive one-to-one discussions with their employees to ensure that our people receive the financial and emotional support to meet their specific needs.

“ISS will not withhold any money that is payable to any employee.”