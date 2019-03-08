Search

Curtains open on park movies in Bromley once again

PUBLISHED: 07:00 01 August 2019

The Midsummer Movies are back again. Picture: Simon Armstrong

The Midsummer Movies are back again. Picture: Simon Armstrong

Archant

Watching summer movies out in the open has to be fun, and that's just what's happening in a Bromley park.

Back for a third year, Your Bromley, the business improvement district for Bromley town centre, is setting up its outdoor cinema experience, Midsummer Movies to Queens Gardens.

The park will be transformed as some of the nation's favourite movies are screened for free on the big screen, including Slumdog Millionaire, Bohemian Rhapsody, A Star is Born, and 101 Dalmatians.

With deckchairs, popcorn, candy floss, a bar serving a range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and food, it's the perfect entertainment for families, friends or date nights this summer.

Family friendly movies will be screened during the day, suitable for children of all ages, with evening screenings for an older audience.

They all take place on August 8, 9 and 10.

The People's Choice vote has been running too and the winner is now in - Dirty Dancing has won the public poll and will be screened on Saturday, August 10, at 7.30pm.

Frances Forrest, BID manager, told the Bromley Times: "We are delighted to be back in Queens Gardens with Midsummer Movies.

"It has been a really popular event for the last two years and the free tickets for this year's event are already going quickly. We want to make Bromley town centre a great place to be this summer and all year round.

"We hope our free movie screening events will be enjoyed by residents of Bromley and visitors to the area."

Frances added: "It doesn't get much better than a summer evening outdoors watching a film on the big screen and we have something on the bill to suit all tastes and occasions, from a family day out to a date night.

"With deckchairs or beanbags and food and drink available we have everything you need for a relaxed evening or, if you prefer, you can bring along a blanket and a picnic - the choice is yours."

You can also reserve a free place and book deckchairs for a small fee with all funds raised donated the Bromley Community Fund.

For more information, visit www.yourbromley.com/midsummermovies

