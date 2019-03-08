Teenage sensation Yaneena take pageants by storm

Yaneena, right, with Miss Teen Inspiration UK winner. Picture: Tim Fox Photography Archant

A 15-year-old from Bromley has taken the title of UK Miss Natural Beauty.

Yaneena Gerwat. Picture: Tim Fox Photography Yaneena Gerwat. Picture: Tim Fox Photography

Yaneena Gerwat was also runner-up in Miss Teen Inspiration UK.

Yaneena, who is a newcomer to beauty pageants, managed to beat glamorous hopefuls from around the UK during the finals in Wales.

She told the Bromley Times she used to be sceptical of pageants but this competition had completely changed her views.

She said she originally thought the contests would be really competitive and the girls would be "mean" but found out that was not the case at all.

Instead the other contestants welcomed pageant newbie Yaneena with open arms.

She said: "I would not have been as confident in myself without them."

Yaneena added: "When they called my name out saying that I was the winner of Miss Natural Beauty I was completely shocked. And then they were calling out the top three finalists for Miss Teen Inspiration I was shocked again when they called my name out and was placed second, I was so happy.

"It feels crazy. I was not expecting it at all. I was surprised about getting into the finals, never mind winning one competition and coming second in the other."

In order to compete in the finals Yaneena had to raise money for charity as well as do appearances in her local area. During the finals she faced tough interviewing by all seven judges and appeared in three different rounds - opening round where a dance routine had to be learned, fashion wear and evening wear.

Yaneena also came first in Miss Congeniality as the contestant with most potential, contestant most driven and contestant who raised the most money for children's cancer charity CLIC Sargent, which was £606 in total.

She said: "This has really inspired me to continue to take part in other pageants throughout this year so long as they promote being a great human being."