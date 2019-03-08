Orpington PE teacher is Bromley's first Active School Hero

Jo Brash knows it's important young children are kept active. Picture: Jo Brash Archant

An Orpington teacher is in the running to become the winner of a new competition designed to get young children fit.

Nike and ukactive Kids have revealed Bromley's Active School Hero is Jo Brash.

The PE teacher at Tubbenden Primary School, Sandy Bury, is the borough's first winner of the awards, an initiative which recognises primary school staff across London making an outstanding contribution to getting childrerns moving.

Jo organises running clubs before school and at lunchtimes, dance clubs and yoga sessions, and encourages other teachers to support football clubs, in particular those for girls. In addition, she has ensured children have access to external cross-country races, netball matches and football.

Welcoming the news, Jo said: "I'm grateful to have been nominated and chosen to be Bromley's Active School Hero and to represent the borough in the London-wide awards.

"I think it's important that every child has the opportunity to be active and have fun, so I aim to offer as many activities at our school as I can."

Jo now receives professional development from Nike and Youth Sport Trust, as well as an invitation to attend the Müller Anniversary Games.

The overall Active School Hero for London will be announced on July 20.

Sprint world champion and member of Blackheath and Bromley Harriers AC, Adam Gemili, said: "I'm worried that kids today don't move enough, something that was so important when I was a child. I had lots of support and guidance and that's what kids need to learn and develop, whether it's from a parent, a coach or a school worker.

"I'm impressed with Jo's dedication and passion, working behind the scenes to make a difference in kids' lives and help them get the many benefits of being active. It's something we need more of."

Active School Hero was created to celebrate and support inspirational primary school staff working hard to improve activity levels in London.

Research shows that active children are healthier, happier and more successful. They perform better at school and have improved social skills.