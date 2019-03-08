Orpington wins London in Bloom award

Orpington's wonderful floral displays were enough for an award in London in Bloom. Picture: Orpington 1st BID Archant

Flower displays in Orpington have been recognised in London in Bloom.

Orpington 1st BID said it wanted to make the most of its own business centre with the Pop Up Pallet Park. Picture: Orpington 1st BID Orpington 1st BID said it wanted to make the most of its own business centre with the Pop Up Pallet Park. Picture: Orpington 1st BID

Orpington 1st BID was awarded Silver Gilt in recognition of its horticultural efforts, business involvement and community engagement across a range of environmental projects.

The accolade was awarded in the town centre and BID category.

Along with the business community's floral displays, which judges felt made a major contribution to the look of the town, Orpington 1st's second entry into London in Bloom drew together a number of projects, including the Living Scarecrow Trail, waste management scheme, a World Ocean Day event, clean ups and graffiti removal.

A new addition to the town this year was the Pop Up Pallet Park, described as an innovative way of brightening up what was a drab, under-utilised space.

Orpington 1st executive director Sharon Baldwin, said: "We are delighted to receive the Silver Gilt award. I would like to thank all the businesses and individuals who assisted with our entry this year and we look forward to continuing our work to enhance our town centre's Look and Feel for the benefit of all who use it. We have some great ideas for next year and we'll certainly be aiming to go one better, growing for gold."

Orpington's BID manager, Chris Travers, added: "We're committed to making the town centre a more welcoming and attractive place to live, work and visit.

"Our floral arrangements are always very well received by residents and businesses and we've had more great feedback than ever this year."

BID's next installation will be the large Poppies across the High Street ahead of the town's Remembrance Sunday service.