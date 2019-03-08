Orpington nursery staff sleep rough for mental health charity

Brinds Well Day Nursery staff brave a night out. Picture: Childbase Partnership Archant

A childcare team slept rough, braving the cold and rain to raise awareness and vital cash funds.

Brinds Well staff see the positive side to spending the night outside. Picture: Childbase Partnership Brinds Well staff see the positive side to spending the night outside. Picture: Childbase Partnership

The team from Brinds Well Day Nursery in Orpington slept rough to help raise around £30,000 for Mind, the leading mental health charity in England and Wales.

Employee-owned company Childbase Partnership, which has 43 day nurseries in the south of England, donated a further £1,680 to homeless charity Shelter. This represents £10 for each person taking part in the fifth annual fundraising event.

Emerging from sleeping bags on flattened cardboard boxes, the team of nine fundraisers from the nursery in Hawstead Lane said spirits remained high following the company’s announcement of the additional donation.

“To be in a position to help two great causes is a great motivator. One cold, uncomfortable night is nothing really when you consider what these charities can do with the money and the fact that we are all going home to safe, dry and comfortable beds,” said nursery manager Nichola Cass who also thanked parents and colleagues for their generous support.

And Vicky Chinnapen, area manager, added: “Taking part in this event really changes the way you think about homelessness. How people do this every single night in all weathers, and without an end in sight, is impossible to imagine.”

She added: “We aim to make a real difference when it comes to supporting worthy causes and Mind is reaching out to about 14 million people a year in the UK who are experiencing a mental health problem.”

The team passed the hours by playing card games and toasting marshmallows, whilst planning new and interesting activities for the children with spring just around the corner.

The team joined nearly 170 colleagues from sister day nurseries in the south of England for the annual event.

Mind, which offers specialised services, advice and support to those living with a mental health problem, was chosen in a company-wide vote as the focus for a year-long fundraising drive in each of the 43 Childbase Partnership day nurseries and head office. Last year’s drive raised a record £133,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society.