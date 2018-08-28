Orpington man wins best nature photograph of 2018 in Kent Wildlife Trust competition

David Wanostrocht's photo of a dandelion in his back garden was voted best nature photograph of 2018 in the Kent Wildlife Trust competition. Archant

A keen amateur photographer has scooped a prize for a stunning nature shot.

And the 64-year-old didn’t need to go far to get it.

The prestigious award was handed to David Wanostrocht, of Orpington, who took the prize winning image of a dandelion in his back garden.

He told the Bromley Times: “I am only a keen amateur, and have never been a professional in any way.

“My dad was a very keen photographer and he allowed me use his camera from time to time, but I had my first camera was when I was in my teens.

“My wife, Elaine, and myself are members of the RSPB and the Kent Wildlife Trust. Both organisations do such important work promoting nature and conservation both locally and nationally so to merge two of my hobbies, photography and nature, seemed a natural thing to do.”

Working in estate agency for 47 years, he likes to relax with his lens and was delighted that his detailed close-up of a dandelion seed head was judged the best nature photograph of 2018 in the Kent Wildlife Trust competition.

The judging panel was unanimous in its verdict. His prize was a two-night break in a country cottage courtesy of Kent and Sussex cottages, main sponsors of the competition.

David said: “I take lots of photos throughout the year, but if I don’t have time to go out and about I will often just go into the garden to see what’s about.

“We can easily miss things right under our noses and what can be construed as a weed can often be something worth taking a bit of time just to look at and marvel at nature close up.

“I took a picture of this dandelion seed head against a blue sky background first of all, but it didn’t have the impact I wanted, so took it with a darker background which really set it off nicely.”

Director of fundraising and marketing at the trust, Ed Charles said there were more than 100 entries.

He added: “It is a stunning shot of the natural beauty.”