Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Boy 11 dies days after being hit by car in Orpington

PUBLISHED: 17:46 17 April 2019

Josh has died days after incident with car in Orpington

Josh has died days after incident with car in Orpington

Archant

An 11-year-old boy hit by a car on Saturday has tragically died in hospital.

Josh Osborne was involved in a road traffic collision in Orpington.

The Metropolitan Police said its officers were called at almost 7pm on Saturday April 13 to a report of a child injured following a collision with a car in Court Road, near the junction with Goddington Lane, Orpington.

Officers, London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance all attended the scene.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to an east London hospital.

Now met police have revealed he sadly died in the early hours of Wednesday, 17 April, and that his family are aware.

They also gave police permission for him to be named and they released a picture of their son.

The car involved did not initially stop at the scene but came to a halt a short distance away.

The driver - a 73-year-old man - was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and making off from the scene of an accident.

He was taken to a south London police station before being released under investigation.

Detectives from the Met's Serious Collision Investigation Unit are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has dash cam footage, to contact police on 101, or tweet @MetCC. Please quote CAD6316/13Apr.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD6316/13Apr.

Most Read

Thousands sign petition for pedestrian crossing as 11-year-old fights for life after being hit by car

Orpington MP Jo Johnson has backed calls for a crossing in Court Road by Goddington Park. Picture: Google Maps

Alert as snake found on M25 hard shoulder near Orpington

A corn snake was spotted on the hard shoulder of the M25 near Orpington

Two teenagers who attacked a defenceless 78-year-old in Bromley, sentenced to two-and-a-half years

The 78-year-old man was left with severe bruising to the face.

Wartime bride reveals sneaky secret to long marriage

The happy couple ignored the war to get wed

After-show party at Rocky Horror will have fans dressing to impress

Stars of The Rocky Horror Show Stephen Webb (Frank-N-’Furter), Philip Franks (The Narrator), Joanne Clifton (Janet ) and Ben Adams (Brad ). Picture: Churchill Theatre

Most Read

Thousands sign petition for pedestrian crossing as 11-year-old fights for life after being hit by car

Orpington MP Jo Johnson has backed calls for a crossing in Court Road by Goddington Park. Picture: Google Maps

Alert as snake found on M25 hard shoulder near Orpington

A corn snake was spotted on the hard shoulder of the M25 near Orpington

Two teenagers who attacked a defenceless 78-year-old in Bromley, sentenced to two-and-a-half years

The 78-year-old man was left with severe bruising to the face.

Wartime bride reveals sneaky secret to long marriage

The happy couple ignored the war to get wed

After-show party at Rocky Horror will have fans dressing to impress

Stars of The Rocky Horror Show Stephen Webb (Frank-N-’Furter), Philip Franks (The Narrator), Joanne Clifton (Janet ) and Ben Adams (Brad ). Picture: Churchill Theatre

Latest from the Bromley Times

Boy 11 dies days after being hit by car in Orpington

Josh has died days after incident with car in Orpington

TV judge Harry Kersley serenades care home residents

Singing judge Harry Kersley surprises care home residents. Picture: Bupa

Thousands sign petition for pedestrian crossing as 11-year-old fights for life after being hit by car

Orpington MP Jo Johnson has backed calls for a crossing in Court Road by Goddington Park. Picture: Google Maps

After-show party at Rocky Horror will have fans dressing to impress

Stars of The Rocky Horror Show Stephen Webb (Frank-N-’Furter), Philip Franks (The Narrator), Joanne Clifton (Janet ) and Ben Adams (Brad ). Picture: Churchill Theatre

Wartime bride reveals sneaky secret to long marriage

The happy couple ignored the war to get wed
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists