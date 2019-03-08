Boy 11 dies days after being hit by car in Orpington

An 11-year-old boy hit by a car on Saturday has tragically died in hospital.

Josh Osborne was involved in a road traffic collision in Orpington.

The Metropolitan Police said its officers were called at almost 7pm on Saturday April 13 to a report of a child injured following a collision with a car in Court Road, near the junction with Goddington Lane, Orpington.

Officers, London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance all attended the scene.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to an east London hospital.

Now met police have revealed he sadly died in the early hours of Wednesday, 17 April, and that his family are aware.

They also gave police permission for him to be named and they released a picture of their son.

The car involved did not initially stop at the scene but came to a halt a short distance away.

The driver - a 73-year-old man - was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and making off from the scene of an accident.

He was taken to a south London police station before being released under investigation.

Detectives from the Met's Serious Collision Investigation Unit are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has dash cam footage, to contact police on 101, or tweet @MetCC. Please quote CAD6316/13Apr.

