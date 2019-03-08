Search

Orpies business awards winners announced

PUBLISHED: 07:00 03 April 2019

The Orpies winners 2019. Picture: The Urban Snapper

Archant

The Orpies finals have taken place – an awards ceremony to mark the best of business in the area.

Its official name is Better for Business: Orpington’s Finest and aims to highlight the work done by a whole raft of companies competing together in a series of categories taking in most aspects of running a successful company.

The winners are:

Best new business - The Orpington

Health and leisure - 9Round

Beauty - The Salon

Independent retail - Graduates Schoolwear

The Green Award - Nando’s

House and Home - Kutchenhaus

Fashion - Roman

Services Compassion Homecare

Hospitality - A Mano

The Clayton Turner Award, for the most dementia friendly business - Orpington Village Halls

In the public voting categories:

Favourite business - Masala Dabbas

Best employee - Emma Kingham from MegaSun Tanning.

The event is organised by Orpington 1st Business Improvement District, and sponsored by Perrys Chartered Accountants and The Walnuts Shopping Centre, and supported by Insight 6.

The event was held at the Odeon cinema and is now in its fourth year.

Some 200 guests arrived including the Mayor of Bromley, senior representatives of Met Police and London Fire Brigade, local councillors and members of Bromley Dementia Action Alliance.

Following a drinks reception, a packed out screen two hosted the official proceedings which saw a series of films being shown on the big screen celebrating more than 30 shortlisted businesses across 13 categories, which were all judged completely independently.

Orpington 1st BID manager Chris Travers, said: “It’s been a brilliant evening, and a great celebration of the strength of our business community. Everyone has demonstrated a true understanding of the increasing importance of providing an exceptional customer experience, inspiring loyalty not just to their respective businesses, but also to the town.”

And executive director, Sharon Baldwin, added: “Congratulations to all the finalists, but the real winner is Orpington town centre. We in the BID team know the quality and diversity of business within the town but it’s great to have the opportunity for that recognised publicly.”

