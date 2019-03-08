Students at BR6 get boost from top chef Asma Khan

A top chef will be arriving in Bromley to help guide students down the path of catering success.

The student-run restaurant, BR6, at the Orpington campus of London South East Colleges, is playing host to Asma Khan.

For the visit, BR6 will be transformed into an Indian Kitchen Supper Club for one night only, and tickets are going on sale.

Inspirational chef and restaurateur Asma Khan will be there on Wednesday 24 April to meet students and support them with a special fundraising event.

Asma features on the Netflix show Chef’s Table, the only British chef ever to do so, and is the author of best-selling cookery book ‘Asma’s Indian Kitchen’.

The college said guests at the special event will get the opportunity to sample a range of exciting dishes from Asma’s book.

The food will be prepared and served by college hospitality and catering students with direction from Asma herself and our chef trainer, Swarup Roy.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to two charities.

They are The Maypole Project and the Dorothy House Hospice. These are the chosen charities of two staff members, who will be running the London Marathon on 28 April.

Asma, who moved to Cambridge from Calcutta in 1991 is passionate about food and opened her restaurant – the Darjeeling Express – in London’s Soho area two years ago.

She said: “I am delighted to support the future generation of young chefs from all backgrounds and for such worthwhile causes. I have always loved food and started my restaurant business at home, cooking family recipes for just 12 guests – which shows that anything is possible.

“I am keen to share my passion and help inspire young people to create beautiful dishes, which nourish the body and soul, as well as bringing communities together.”

And head of London South East Colleges’ hospitality, food and enterprise career college, Tania Sumner, added: “We are so excited to be hosting such a unique event and extremely grateful to Asma for giving up her time to support our students.

“This will be a fantastic opportunity for our students to gain experience of preparing and cooking Indian food under the guidance of a real expert. “It will be a wonderful evening for guests too, who will get to sample a wide range of delicious dishes – all in aid of two worthwhile charities we do hope you will join us for this exciting event.”

BR6 opened in 2015 and is the centrepiece of the college to provide students 16 and over with the skills they need to work in specific industries.

It is a modern bistro making quintessentially British dishes with a twist, with changed menus every week using the highest quality seasonal ingredients.

They said their ethos is to work with students to put theory into practice.

Students learn how a commercial restaurant is run and gain invaluable experience in a customer focused, professional environment preparing them for their careers in the hospitality industry.

And in case you wondered, any tips go towards trips and educational visits for students.

Asma also knows her food. Her Darjeeling Express started as a dinner for 12 guests at home, serving Indian food lovingly cooked from family recipes that go back to generations and is a homage to her royal Mughlai ancestry, plus those busy streets of Calcutta we have all seen.

Her signature dishes include papri chaat and royal recipes like lamb dum biryani that take diners on a journey from Calcutta in the east of India to Hyderabad in the south.

The restaurant says an all-women team of housewives runs the kitchen at Darjeeling Express as they have done since day one, so only home-style food cooked with passion is served.

Tickets for the BR6 function at a special early bird rate for a limited time of £28 each are on sale at br6indiankitchensupperclub.eventbrite.com or contact tania.sumner@lsec.ac.uk for more information about the event.