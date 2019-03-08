One dead, 15 injured in 'dangerous driving' smash

Police and recovery workers remove a damaged bus from Sevenoaks Road, Orpington. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

An investigation is under way after a fatal crash in Orpington also injured 15 others.

A bus damaged in the crash. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire A bus damaged in the crash. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

A bus driver was killed in a horrific head-on crash with another bus.

The smash also left 15 people injured.

As an investigation gets under way, a car driver is under arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

One report from the scene speaks of someone being thrown through the window of one bus.

The front of the right bus has been severely damaged. Picture: Giles Anderson/PA Wire The front of the right bus has been severely damaged. Picture: Giles Anderson/PA Wire

The Met Police said they were called to the scene just after 10pm on Halloween night.

It follows a report of a road traffic collision when two London buses are believed to have hit each other head on.

Officers, London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service all attended to the collision.

One person, a man aged 60, was pronounced dead at the scene and reports say this is one of the bus drivers.

Police and recovery workers removing vehicles from the scene. Picture: Tariq Sheikh/photosheikh.com Police and recovery workers removing vehicles from the scene. Picture: Tariq Sheikh/photosheikh.com

At this time no more details are being released, but their next of kin have been informed, said police.

Paramedics also treated 15 casualties. Three of which are suffering serious injuries and the remaining had minor injuries.

A man, the driver of the car, has been arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving. He is currently in police custody being quizzed about what led up to the tragedy which left people screaming in pain.

The clean-up continues. Picture: Tariq Sheikh/photosheikh.com /PA Wire The clean-up continues. Picture: Tariq Sheikh/photosheikh.com /PA Wire

London Fire Brigade assistant commissioner Graham Ellis said: "Firefighters rescued several casualties from the buses and immediately undertook first aid, being joined by colleagues from London Ambulance Service."

One of the buses ended up in a front garden. The car, believed to be a Skoda, suffered heavy front damage and was left in the middle of the road.

The Met said: "The driver of one of the buses, believed to be a 60-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next-of-kin have been informed.

"Formal identification and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

Rescue workers continue with the long task of removing vehicles from the scene. Picture: Tariq Sheikh/photosheikh.com /PA Wire Rescue workers continue with the long task of removing vehicles from the scene. Picture: Tariq Sheikh/photosheikh.com /PA Wire

"Paramedics also treated 15 casualties at the scene. Three of the casualties are being treated for serious injuries, and the remaining have minor injuries.

"The driver of the car, a 24-year-old man, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drug driving.

"He was taken to a south London hospital as a precaution before being taken to a south London police station where he remains in custody.

"Road closures remain in place.

Orpington MP Jo Johnson said: "I was informed early this morning by the police of the tragic incident that occurred last night on Sevenoaks Road. "This is desperately sad incident and I am deeply sorry to hear that one of the bus drivers has died and that others have suffered life changing injuries.

"My thoughts are with all those who have been affected, and particularly with the family and friends of the bus driver who lost his life. I will await further information from the emergency services."