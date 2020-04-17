Bromley’s Hylton twins keeping in shape for the Olympics

Shannon on the left and Cheriece taking a break. Picture Shannon and Cheriece Hylton Archant

The Olympics may be off, but that is not going to stop a pair of hopefuls stay fit for when they finally held.

Shannon and Cheriece Hylton are using the streets of Mottingham and Chislehurst to stay active during the current Covid-19 crisis, whilst they are in lock down at home.

The 23-year-old twin sisters, who went to Bullers Wood School, were hoping to travel to Japan for the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer, but the virus cancelled it.

Shannon was aiming to race in the 200m and Cheriece in the 400m, but their plans have been put on hold until July 2021, when the Games are now likely to take place.

Shannon, who trains with current world champion sprinter, Dina Asher Smith, said: “The news that the Games had been postponed was pretty devastating for us. We’d been working really hard in training and had been so excited about getting the chance to go out to Japan. But we know that everybody is going through difficult times, so we’ve been trying to stay positive before we can finally get back on to a track.”

With no gym, it is home work-outs and garden training sessions.

Cheriece has been using the streets of Chislehurst for hill sprints during her one hour exercise slot out of the house, to maintain the strength in her legs.

And Cheriece added: “We’ve had to be quite creative with our training as we’re not able to get to the running track and we don’t have much gym equipment at home. We’ve been having regular Zoom chats with our training teams and physios and they’ve given us lots of ideas for maximising our sessions whilst we are in lock down. I’ve been using a resistance band and medicine ball in the garden and have set up my bike on a turbo trainer so that has allowed me to carry on with cardio and strength training. And it’s been great having Shannon at home as well to train with. The only problem is dad isn’t very happy at what all the garden work-outs are doing to his grass.”