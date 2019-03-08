Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Chislehurst student Olivia is best young speaker in Bromley

PUBLISHED: 07:00 22 March 2019

Mayor Cllr Kim Botting with winner Olivia Hahn, second placed Jacob Manston and third placed Imogen Edmundson. Photo: Gabriel Nita

Mayor Cllr Kim Botting with winner Olivia Hahn, second placed Jacob Manston and third placed Imogen Edmundson. Photo: Gabriel Nita

© Gabriel Nita

A Chislehurst student has talked her way to the top prize in the Bromley Regional Final of Jack Petchey’s Speak Out Challenge.

This is the world’s largest youth speaking event in the world, with more than 19,000 students in London and Essex taking part.

It is supported and funded by the Jack Petchey Foundation and designed and delivered by Speakers Trust, the UK’s leading public speaking charity.

More than 470 Year 10 students in Bromley’s state secondary schools received a one-day public speaking and communications training workshop to prepare them.

During this intensive course, students were given the skills and the confidence to develop and deliver a competition speech on a topic that is important to them.

Then they all came together at Langley School for Boys and competed to become the Bromley’s “Speak Out” Challenge! Champion.

This year, it was Olivia Hahn from Coopers School, Hawkwood Lane, Chislehurst, who scooped the £100 gift certificate and the chance to go through to the frand final at the Cambridge Theatre, Covent Garden on July 1.

Olivia impressed the judges with a winning speech entitled “How to not be boring” where she talked about being curious in life.

Asked about the training and the competition, she said: “It was a good experience and I’m really happy with the outcome. I enjoyed it because I knew that everyone was actually listening to me and not ignoring me.”

A very respectable second place went to Jacob Manston, from The Ravensbourne School, Hayes Lane, Bromley, with his speech “Mardi”, and third went to Imogen Edmundson, of Darrick Wood School, Lovibonds Avenue, Orpington, with a speech entitled “What it means to be a woman”.

Bromley Mayor Cllr Kim Botting presented the awards, and said afterwards: “What a wonderful evening. I do a lot of public speaking and one thing I have learned is that if you fail to prepare you prepare to fail.

“And it was so clear that all our speakers had prepared themselves brilliantly.”

The Jack Petchey’s Speak Out Challenge is in its 13th year.

Most Read

Princess Royal University Hospital nurse gets Orpington home transformed by BBC show DIY SOS

Effie and husband Jason with presenter Nick Knowles in Orpington.

Fixed - the day-burning street lights

Have you noticed a different type of lighting in the borough?

Plans for pioneering aerospace college Biggin Hill airport

An artist's impression of what the new aerospace college will look like at Biggin Hill

Know the risks of persistent heartburn

If your heartburn symptoms persist, check with your doctor fast as it could be a sign of cancer

Mugshot mobiles tour capital to trace these people wanted in connection with east London burglaries

These six men out of the 38 wanted people allegedly committed crimes in east London including in Ilford, Woodford Green, Barking and Bexleyheath. Photo: Met Police

Most Read

Princess Royal University Hospital nurse gets Orpington home transformed by BBC show DIY SOS

Effie and husband Jason with presenter Nick Knowles in Orpington.

Fixed - the day-burning street lights

Have you noticed a different type of lighting in the borough?

Plans for pioneering aerospace college Biggin Hill airport

An artist's impression of what the new aerospace college will look like at Biggin Hill

Know the risks of persistent heartburn

If your heartburn symptoms persist, check with your doctor fast as it could be a sign of cancer

Mugshot mobiles tour capital to trace these people wanted in connection with east London burglaries

These six men out of the 38 wanted people allegedly committed crimes in east London including in Ilford, Woodford Green, Barking and Bexleyheath. Photo: Met Police

Latest from the Bromley Times

Chislehurst student Olivia is best young speaker in Bromley

Mayor Cllr Kim Botting with winner Olivia Hahn, second placed Jacob Manston and third placed Imogen Edmundson. Photo: Gabriel Nita

Kent coach Walker hoping to take the top flight by storm

Kent head coach Matt Walker (pic: Gareth Fuller/PA)

Bromley back in action against Braintree

Bromley manager Neil Smith (pic: Paul Dennis/TGS Photo)

Makeover your home for spring with these easy improvements

Updating your window dressings with modern, custom-made shutters can transform the entire look of a room

Know the risks of persistent heartburn

If your heartburn symptoms persist, check with your doctor fast as it could be a sign of cancer
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists