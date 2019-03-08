Bromley could spoil Moors' title bid

Bromley manager Neil Smith (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ravens drew 2-2 away to Halifax Town last weekend

Bromley could have a big say in the Vanarama National League title race when they host Solihull Moors on Friday.

While the Ravens are safely ensconced in mid-table and have little to play for other than pride, Moors are third and just three points adrift of leaders Leyton Orient.

Tim Flower's side have been this term's surprise package, but the Westminster Waste Stadium club will fancy their chances after a recent win over Orient.

Neil Smith's men host Solihull off the back of a 2-2 draw at Halifax Town last weekend, the second game in a row they had achieved that result.

Bromley fell behind in the 27th minute in Yorkshire when Josh Staunton found the target for the hosts.

Six minutes into the second half, though, the Ravens were level thanks to a goal from Luke Coulson.

However, the Westminster Waste Stadium club trailed once more after Devante Rodney restored the Shaymne's lead in the 75th minute.

But with six minutes remaining, Richard Brindley found the target to hand Smith's men a share of the spoils.

Prior to Saturday's 2-2 in Yorkshire, Bromley received positive news in the form of defender Marc-Anthony Okoye had penned a new deal with the club.

The centre-back had rejoined the Ravens from divisional rivals Braintree Town in the summer and has impressed to earn a new deal with Smith's men.

Okoye told the club website: “I'm delighted to get it sorted!

“Talks had been going on for a while, so it was good to finally get it over the line.

“I can't wait to finish the season strongly and get started again next season.”

Okoye will hope to feature against Moors on Friday as Bromley look to avoid a third league game without a win.

The Ravens certainly will not like being remind of their previous meeting with Solihull as they lost 5-0 in the West Midlands in September.

The Westminster Waste Stadium outfit found themselves 4-0 down at the break on that day and will look to avoid a similar fate this weekend.

Following Friday's game with Solihull, Smith's men then make the relatively short trip to Barnet on Bank Holiday Monday.

That will be Bromley's final away game of the season and the Ravens will hope they can sign off from the road on a high and avoid being stung by the Bees.