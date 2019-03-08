Red Hill Primary, Chislehurst, improves Ofsted rating to Good

Headteacher Nicola Crockatt is delighted with the school's progress. Picture: Eddie Hannifan Archant

A Chislehurst school has taken its Ofsted rating from Requires Improvement to Good with some Outstanding features.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The staff and children of Red Hill Primary School are now celebrating these substantial achievements

The school said since joining The Pioneer Academy in September 2016, it has been focused and working hard on many aspects of itscarefully formed school improvement plan, with the overall mission of making Red Hill a great place where children want to come and learn.

The trust said that when Ofsted inspectors arrived on February 27, it seems they were pleased with the progress made.

During the two-day inspection, not only did Ofsted recognise the school’s progression to Good, they also found that both the effectiveness of leadership and management, and personal development, behaviour and welfare were Outstanding.

Education chiefs at Red Hill Primary, with a capacity of almost 700, said they are elated with the achievement, and members of the wider Chislehurst community are also celebrating the good news.

Headteacher Nicola Crockatt said: “This achievement is so important for the whole Red Hill Primary School community and surrounding local area.

“We are all very grateful for the support our community has shown us over the past 18 months, in particular our parents, governors and local stakeholders. The staff team here have been absolutely integral to this success, as well as the ongoing care and guidance from The Pioneer Academy.

“This outcome validates for our children that they are part of a truly worthy school, and we are looking to the future with excited determination and with the aim of achieving Outstanding across the board.”

One parent Victoria Tippin was delighted as well, and said: “I am so pleased with the progress my two children have made - they are happy and thriving and this is deservedly reflected in the report.

“All of the hard work of the school and the trust is paying off. I’ll continue to support the school in any way I can.

“A big congratulations message goes to the school and all of those involved.”