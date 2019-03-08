Fixed - the day-burning street lights
PUBLISHED: 07:00 20 March 2019
The Bromley street light ‘day burning’ problem has been resolved thanks to some behind the scenes negotiations.
For a while, a systems glitch meant LED street lights were being left switched on all day and night
It happened when the software provider who looked after the complex system went into administration.
Around half of the 27,000 street lights were affected but thanks to negotiations with the administrator, it has all been fixed.
Councillor William Huntington-Thresher, executive councillor for environment, said: “There may be isolated problems with individual street lamps and we do have staff physically checking that the street lights are off today as they should be. If you are aware of a problem with street lighting in your street or indeed other street or environment related problems, please take the time to report the problem, with our website being the most efficient way to report routine problems as opposed to emergencies.”