Bromley's new waste trucks mean more recycling

The fleet of new recycling vehicles will help the drive for zero landfill waste within a year or so. Picture: Justin Grainge GRAINGE PHOTOGRAPHY LTD TEL:07973 655118

In a bid to go greener, Bromley Council says new collection vehicles will mark an upturn in recycling.

The bespoke waste collection vehicles are now part of the authority's drive to improve recycling and waste services.

The £6million fleet comprises 36 collection vehicles built in Warwick for Veolia following the award of a new waste management contract in April for an initial eight years. The vehicles allow for a range of new materials to be added to the council's recycling services, with batteries, clothes and textiles and small electrical items being introduced to weekly recycling services.

The lorries are also more environmentally friendly and produce fewer emissions.

Councillor William Huntington-Thresher, executive councillor for environment and community services, said: "We already have one of the top recycling rates in London, but we are not resting on our laurels and are aiming still higher, with only a handful of local authorities able to offer such a comprehensive range of recycling services from residents' curtilage.

"There remain very strong environmental and financial reasons to help residents recycle as much as possible.

"As well as encouraging each and every resident to play their part, I also want to thank residents for their extra recycling, patience and support as we all get used to these new collection patterns over the coming weeks."

And Scott Edgell, general manager for Veolia Bromley, added: "The new collection vehicles will allow more people in Bromley to recycle. They have narrower bodies, allowing us to provide recycling services to smaller streets that could not be accessed before.

"The new vehicles also have storage cages that allow us to collect textiles, batteries and small electrical items from the doorstep.

"It's been great to see so many residents doing the right thing for the environment."

These new improved recycling services have so far seen 480kg of batteries, 640kg of textiles, and 560kg of small electrical items recycled.

More than 1,000 additional residents now receive weekly food waste collections as the last vehicles were too wide for some streets.

Veolia is ensuring virtually zero waste will be sent to landfill after the its year.