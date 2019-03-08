Search

New PopVox choir launching in Bromley

PUBLISHED: 07:00 26 September 2019

The Bromley PopVox choir is launching in October. Picture: Micheal Ellis

The Bromley PopVox choir is launching in October. Picture: Micheal Ellis

Archant

A new choir is looking for members as it prepares to launch in Bromley next month.

The leader of PopVox is Susanna Tidy, and she said: "Being a choir member is more than just joining a club. It's being part of a fantastic group of people who come together each week and sing."

PopVox Choir is launching on Tuesday, October 15 at the Bromley United Reformed Church in Widmore Road, and will be singing every Tuesday after that.

Susanna said: "We are inviting all Bromley residents to come and try our free taster session.

"There are no auditions and everyone is welcome."

The choir's repertoire is a range of popular songs, from Stevie Wonder and the Beatles to the latest Beyonce ballad.

She said PopVox works towards concerts several times a year to raise money for local charities. As well as having fun, the choir teaches members singing and performance technique.

The choir leader said: "Singing is good for the soul. It's almost impossible not to walk out of rehearsals with a smile on your face."

Susanna points out the positive impact of group singing on health is well documented.

Doctor Emma Hayward of Leicester University said: "Joining a choir is a great thing to do. Group singing benefits wellbeing and increases levels of oxytocin."

PopVox was started in Liverpool in 2011 by founder Emma Nowell and has now established nine choirs nationwide. Bromley will be London's first PopVox branch.

Susann added that she also believes the benefits of singing, especially the feel-good factor, should not be underestimated.

She used to work as a teacher in hospitals and has seen first-hand the positive influence of music. This included workshops for patients with the London Symphony Orchestra and a virtual choir across five hospital school sites.

She said: "It released endorphins and can lift you up in difficult situations. Given the recent, and helpful, focus in the media on wellbeing, we think that now is a better time than ever to join a choir."

Susanna said: "Places are limited for the free taster session so contact now to reserve your place! Don't miss out."

Booking is easy - info@popvoxchoir.co.uk or visit www.popvoxchoir.co.uk.

