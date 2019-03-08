The Bec Rec Rocks festival free this weekend

The organisers of the Bec Rec Rocks fest have scrapped entrance fees to make the event more accessible.

The amazing colourscape dome structure. Picture: Lollipop Events The amazing colourscape dome structure. Picture: Lollipop Events

And there is also a new look for the popular festival with several surprises promised.

It was started just nine years ago by Dizzy's Diner restaurant owner Lucy Bateman as a summer fun day for her customers in Beckenham.

Lucy is also the co founder of CLEAR Synergy, a not-for-profit organisation set up to help volunteer groups manage events.

Bec Rec Rocks is now managed under this new organisation and promises to be "bigger and better" than previous years.

Lucy said the event at the recreation ground in Croydon Road, Beckenham on Saturday, July 13, will be free to enter and includes new attractions like the amazing Colour Dome sensory experience, a walk-in structures of colour and light, originally created by artist Peter Jones in the early 70s to be ultra calming and serene.

The festival visitors can also take the opportunity to ride the land train and even meet Hogwarts Express Train driver Leo Bond who will be on hand to sign a few autographs for Harry Potter fans between noon and 2.30pm.

The big day includes live music and dance from the bandstand where David Bowie wrote Life on Mars; a funfair, therapy donkeys, lazar quest, soft play, great food and drinks and more. The park also has a children's play park and paddling pool.

Lucy said by working with local partners, the organisers have put together a support package with early entrance before general public, toilets with attendants, hoists, showers and adult changing tables, a quiet zone, buddy's providing assistance and directions, Social stories and Herbert Protocol which can downloaded from the website pre event, Sunflower lanyards for "hidden disabilities", clear signage and more.

Families with a person with additional needs in their party can get in at noon rather than 1pm for the general public.

The organisers said: "Festivals should be accessible to everyone and that's what we strive for.

Bec Rec runs from 1pm to 8pm.