Beckenham's Eden Park School finally finished as students move in

The finished item is a state of the art education facility at Eden Park © 2019 Bowmer + Kirkland

Students have moved in to their new classrooms at Eden Park High School.

The new £16m school is part of Education for the 21st Century Multi-Academy Trust's transformation of previously disused public parkland in Balmoral Avenue, between Elmers End and Beckenham.

Working with main contractor Bowmer + Kirkland, the team from CPMG Architects created buildings needed to accommodate the 1,200 secondary and 480 sixth form pupils.

The design aims to create a campus-like feel to the high school. As well as the main school building, facilities include a stand alone sports hall with changing and teaching facilities for school and community use, a dance studio, multi-use games area and extensive green space designed with learning in mind.

Hugh Avison, director at CPMG Architects said: "We have created an environment that ensures the school can maximise the educational use of every available space to provide top quality education to its students.

"We have drawn upon existing qualities of the site, and minimised the areas given over to vehicles and public access.

"This particular site offers a brilliant setting for a school, with a generous open site area, tree-lined context and beneficial links to the sports fields of its neighbour Beckenham Rugby Club. As a result, the masterplan was tailored to create the widest variety possible of curriculum-rich outdoor environments to promote wellbeing within students and staff."

School principal Emily Codling added her delight, and said: "The new school building and its facilities are the culmination of a lot of hard work from everyone involved and it's absolutely fantastic to see it come together."

On the school's website, she adds: "We will continue to grow organically, filling from the youngest years upwards, until our most senior year reaches post-16. We will have a post-16 which will offer a full range of a A-level and vocational subjects.

"Our current students are a part of this exciting journey; to build something new for the whole community and provide a future education for thousands of young people.

Mr Avison added: "It has been particularly interesting working in a London urban fringe.

"This area is mainly made up of low-density residential buildings broken up by large amounts of green space, allowing a lot more room for movement."