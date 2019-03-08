Bickley Park School's new science centre is next step in modernisation

The science centre is part of the school's continued modernisation programme. Picture: Bickley Park School Archant

A Bromley school marked its latest year intake by launching a new science block.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bickley Park School has launched its new science centre which is also a local community hub. Picture: Bickley Park School Bickley Park School has launched its new science centre which is also a local community hub. Picture: Bickley Park School

The two-storey building at Bickley Park School, Page Heath Lane, blends in seamlessly behind the current sports hall on the prep department site and comprises two, high-quality science labs, which also function as classrooms. The new centre also incorporates cutting edge design with combined practical and theory learning spaces, providing a contemporary and spacious science centre ideally suited to today's collaborative teaching methods.

A time capsule, to mark the school's centenary, was embedded in the wall of the centre to be discovered some time in the future.

The capsule is filled with relevant cultural items reflecting our times, whilst also imagining the future.

The new block comes on the back of continued modernisation at the school over recent years, which has seen a complete refurbishment of its pre-prep, including new nursery and reception blocks, alongside a refresh of its sports hall, theatre and music studio.

The aim is that the new science centre will also enhance the school's community outreach plans, making it available for use by other local school pupils, to host public events and become a scientific hub for the whole community, thereby maximising potential use across the board.

Headteacher Patrick Wenham said: "This facility is second to none for a prep school. Our boys are now able to learn science in a secondary school style environment, which we hope will stimulate and motivate their scientific curiosity at an earlier age.

"We know boys are inspired by practical and hands-on learning and we are thrilled to be able to provide the best possible environment for this. We also look forward to this becoming a valuable resource for the local community."

Bickley Park School is holding an open morning on Friday, October 11 at 9.30am with the head addressing the gathered audience at 10.30am.

Bickley Park School is an independent prep school for boys aged from two and half to 13. It was founded in 1918, and educates 400 boys across its pre-prep and prep sites.