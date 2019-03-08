Bowie tour takes in the Beckenham sites in the icon's life

The walking Bowie tour will take in many of the icon's favourite locations includng Beckenham Park Place and where he was born. Picture: Julie Edwards © 2017 Julie Edwards. All rights reserved.

It's a staggering 50 years since a local lad came up with a little tune called Space Oddity, and now a major event is marking this milestone in the life of David Bowie.

The famous bandstand where Bowie put on a free festival in 1969 - now in need of cash to fully restore. Picture: Bowie Tour London The famous bandstand where Bowie put on a free festival in 1969 - now in need of cash to fully restore. Picture: Bowie Tour London

Bowie Tour London has announced that on August 17 it will be hosting a new David Bowie Musical Walking Tour of the singer's one-time home town of Beckenham.

The tour will be partnering with Bowie's Beckenham Oddity to launch the two-and-a-half hour guided experience through his life and early songwriting career.

Bowie's Beckenham Oddity is an annual music festival organised by Wendy Faulkner, to celebrate the singer and actor who died in 2016.

This event takes places at Beckenham bandstand, Croydon Road Recreation Ground, where 50 years ago the young would-be star organised a free festival - the Beckenham Arts Lab Growth Summer Festival of 1969.

The incredible Bowie Tour London will also be donating 50per cent of the ticket fee from each tour booking to the Bowie Bandstand Restoration Fund.

The tour will be encompassing numerous celebrated landmarks of the town where he wrote many of his classic early songs including Life on Mars, Space Oddity and The Man Who Sold The World.

The tour ends at the bandstand but tour tickets include entry to the music festival.

Classic songs will also be performed en route, including Space Oddity, Oh! You Pretty Things, Rock 'n' Roll Suicide, and Moonage Daydream.

Nick Stephenson, musician and founder of Bowie Tour London, said: "David Bowie was a huge inspiration to songwriters, performers, artists, fashion designers and film makers all over the world.

"Partnering up with the amazing Bowie's Beckenham Oddity festival feels like the perfect way to celebrate Bowie in the town that paved the way to his stardom.

"Last year I had the pleasure of meeting several important people at the festival connected to David Bowie that actually lived and worked there with him in that important period between 1969 and 1973, including his producer Tony Visconti and Spiders From Mars drummer, Woody Woodmansy."

To book a £35 ticket, visit Eventbrite at https://tinyurl.com/yyeh9oow